Are you my program?

Gillian Anderson is set to join the star-studded cast of the third film of Disney's Tron franchise Tron: Ares, Deadline exclusively reported.

The movie has cast Jared Leto, Jodie Turner Smith and Past Lives' Greta Lee. They're also joined by Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan and Sara Desjardins. There are no details yet for Anderson's characters as well as the film's wider plot. However, Disney confirmed that the movie follows the story of Ares (Leto), a fictional character who somehow crosses over from the videogame world to Earth.

Kon-Tiki director Joachim Rønning is attached to helm the film. Rønning also directed Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Malifcent: Mistress of Evil. The script was written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne. Leto will also serve as executive producer along with Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Russell Allen.

Tron's Legacy

The first Tron movie was released in 1982. Jeff Bridges played Kevin Flynn as the video game creator. At that time, the film was praised for its visual effects, and ended up becoming a cult classic even though it underperformed at the box office.

The second movie, Tron: Legacy, was released 28 years later in 2010 and starred Garrett Hedlun and Olivia Wilde. Tron: Legacy. It grossed $400 million when it premiered during the holidays, against a $170 million budget.

Anderson is best known among millennials and Gen X-ers as Agent Scully in the iconic and '90s staple TV series The X-Files. To the younger generation, she's most likely known for her roles as sex therapist Jean Milburn on Sex Education and as the first female UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. The two shows just recently finished their high-profile runs on Netflix.

Anderson also recently wrapped filming Scoop, which details the story of the 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew where he speaks about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In the film, the actress plays Emily Maitlis, the former BBC journalist who interviewed the prince.

The award-winning actress also has an upcoming feature adaptation co-starring Jason Isaacs, based on Raynor Winn's bestselling memoir The Salt Path.