Gone Girl was the crazy thriller that swept the nation for its enticing story telling and plot. Now, Jon Hamm admitted he almost had a role in that film. He was set to play Nick Dunne, Ben Affleck's role, but there was a Mad Men scheduling conflict keeping him from fulfilling his role, per People.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mad Men costars Jon Hamm and John Slattery appeared on the show. During a segment of question and answers, he admitted the Gone Girl truth. He admitted he almost played Nick Dunne in Gillian Flynn's novel to film, not Ben Affleck.

“Yeah,” he said. “I was down to the very end of that. It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper,” the actor said, referring to his Mad Men character.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although he missed out on the film role, he ultimately won an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series during the seventh and final season of the show. So it wasn't like he missed out on anything. But he did admit that the filmmaker were excited at the idea of having him play Dunne because both are from St. Louis.

That's not all Jon Hamm said, though. On the same episode with Cohen, Hamm said unabashedly he was a Vanderpump Rules fan. “I'm a Vanderpumper,” said the actor. “I'm a Beverly Hills-ian. We’ll see what that whole ‘new New York’ thing is all about,” he said.