Dark Souls 3 online servers FINALLY return

Dark Souls 3 online servers are finally back, allowing players to return to online play after seven months of inactivity.

Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated. We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service. Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANC — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) August 25, 2022

While Dark Souls 3 servers are now online as FromSoftware has fixed the exploit there, the same can’t be said for their two older titles that also suffer from the same issue. Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 servers are still offline and still suffer from this exploit. Both games still remain popular to many gamers and, based on preferences, remain to be the games of choice for PvP in certain circles. Certainly, players are not completely happy given that not all games have had their issues fixed, but still, at least we’re getting some progress on this seven-month-old issue. Hopefully, the fixes for the two older games won’t take too long to come around.

Back in January, a nasty exploit was discovered by players. The exploit, when used by malevolent forces, could cause your PC to become bricked and even compromise your personal information. This serious security issue forced FromSoftware to put its Dark Souls 3 multiplayer servers offline to prevent any major security breach. However, given that FromSoftware was busy with the marketing, maintenance, and in applying finishing touches on their critically-acclaimed Elden Ring at the time, it took them a while before they started tackling the issue. Still, since they started working on a fix in May, it took FromSoftware to fix this problem decisively three more months.

This should see a spike in Dark Souls 3 players on PC again. Some might come back for PvP, especially since a lot of Elden Ring players found FromSoftware’s latest game’s multiplayer servers lacking in terms of PvP. Those who are interested in dueling are likely to return to Dark Souls 3 – maybe. There have been over 27,000 likes on FromSoftware’s tweet, after all, so there are clearly still a lot of people who care about Dark Souls 3 multiplayer.