DaRon Holmes II, Kyle Filipowski, and Jaedon Ledee are among the favorites to win the Karl Malone Award for Power Forward of the Year.

With the college basketball regular season nearing its conclusion, it is time to start considering which players are deserving of the biggest awards in the game. Last week we broke down the players to watch for the Wooden Award, given annually to the best player in college basketball. Now, it is time to examine the favorites for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Position Awards.

Next up is the Karl Malone Award — given annually to the best power forward in college basketball. Among the 10 finalists is Dayton star DaRon Holmes, whose silky-smooth skills and physical interior presence make him one of the best big men in the game. Holmes is the favorite, but which other power forwards could follow in the footsteps of recent winners Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keegan Murray?

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

If not for the dominance of Zach Edey, Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II might be the big man capturing national attention this season. After earning First Team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore last year, Holmes has upped his game this season and become a truly dominant post player. He is averaging 19.6 points per game — upping that mark to 21.5 PPG in A-10 play — while also posting 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest.

Holmes had a career-high 34 points in Dayton's most recent contest against St. Bonaventure and anchors a Flyers defense that has the 15th-best defensive efficiency in the country during conference play. Few players in college basketball have as much of an impact on both ends of the floor as DaRon Holmes, making him the favorite to win the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

The Duke Blue Devils have flown a bit under the radar this year despite being a top-10 team for much of the season. Five of Duke's top six contributors are underclassmen and none have achieved national notoriety other than big man Kyle Filipowski. The sophomore leads the Blue Devils with 17.6 PPG while also grabbing 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Filipowski's scoring efficiency can improve a bit (shooting just 49.8% from the field) but his overall offensive and defensive impact is undisputed.

Jaedon Ledee (San Diego State)

For anyone who has not experienced Mountain West after-dark action this season, I feel sorry for you. Not only are you missing out on the most physical, hard-fought basketball you will see anywhere in the country, but you also don't get to watch the phenomenon that is Jaedon Ledee. Pound for pound, there is no stronger player in the country than Ledee and he exemplifies the grittiness that is the MWC.

Jaedon Ledee stands 6-9, and 240 pounds and often looks like a tight end who walked onto the court straight from SDSU football practice. But despite the boxcar width of his shoulders, Ledee has the softest of touches. The senior is shooting 69.7% on close twos on the year while hitting 72.9% of his free throws (while leading the MWC in free throw makes and attempts).

The dominant big man is as consistent as they come and will be a handful-and-a-half for any opponent SDSU faces in the NCAA Tournament.

Enrique Freeman (Akron)

Another overlooked big man, Akron's Enrique Freeman has been one of the best players in the country during conference play. Freeman is the nation's leading rebounding at 12.8 boards per game on the season and he has an offensive rating of 131.9 against MAC opponents. The fifth-year senior has recorded a double-double in 10 of 11 conference games and has not scored less than 14 points in a MAC game.

The Zips are atop the league and Freeman will hope that he can get a much-deserved chance to play on the national stage in March.