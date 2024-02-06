The ruling on the Big Green could have wide implications on the college basketball world.

The Dartmouth men's basketball program is making headlines at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season. The Big Green sit last in the Ivy League conference standings. However, the team received a critical National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruling that impacts their ability to unionize.

Members of the Big Green could unionize as employees of the university

The NLRB ruled players of the Dartmouth basketball program are employees of the university and are allowed to go forward with an election to create a union, Amanda Christovich reports. Below is an excerpt from the NLRB's ruling:

“As set forth below [the committee finds] that because Dartmouth has the right to control the work performed by the men's varsity basketball team, and because the players perform that work in exchange for compensation, the petitioned-for basketball players are employees within the meaning of the Act.”

Furthermore, the statement claimed that “the asserting jurisdiction would not create instability in labor relations.” The ruling opens the door for unionization efforts among other college basketball programs. Dartmouth's unionization story continues to develop, with full implications not yet known.

The Big Green have struggled to stay afloat in the competitive Ivy League. Dartmouth boasts a subpar 5-14 record and stands just below Penn for the last spot in the conference. The team is led by senior forward Dusan Neskovic. He averages 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Dartmouth looks to reverse a two-game losing streak after a 72-56 loss to the Columbia Lions on Feb, 3rd. The Big Green next takes the floor against the Harvard Crimson on Feb. 10th.