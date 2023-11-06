Dartmouth faces Duke. Our college basketball odds series includes our Dartmouth Duke prediction, odds, and pick for Monday.

The Dartmouth Big Green take on the Duke Blue Devils. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Dartmouth Duke prediction and pick. Find how to watch Dartmouth Duke.

The Duke Blue Devils entered a new era one season ago. Everyone wondered how well Jon Scheyer could perform as the successor to Mike Krzyzewski at one of the most famous and credentialed college basketball schools in the country. It was quite an adjustment for Duke and for college basketball fans to not have Coach K on the sideline in Cameron Indoor Stadium, on ACC road trips, and everywhere else the Blue Devils played last season. Krzyzewski came to Duke in 1980. He spent over four decades in charge of the Blue Devils. He took a brief health-related break in the mid-1990s but was still the face of the program when that happened. For over 40 years, one man led Duke basketball, and what a ride it was. Coach K won five national championships at Duke. He won back-to-back national crowns in 1991 and 1992, joining John Wooden and a few select other coaches in the top tier of college basketball history. Coach K is considered the best basketball coach of his generation and the successor to Wooden as America's best college basketball coach. The recent death of Bob Knight, Coach K's mentor, reminded us of the influence that one relationship — Knight and Coach K — has had on the past 55 years of college hoops. For Scheyer, the enormity of his task could not have been more overwhelming. He played under Coach K, so it's not as though an outsider was taking over at Duke. Even then, filling the shoes of an icon — being “the man who replaces the legend” — is a very tough task for anyone. It is often said that the coach who replaces the replacement has a much easier time than the immediate successor to a giant. Scheyer did not have that buffer zone. He took the torch directly from Coach K.

He did well.

It wasn't spectacular, but it wasn't a failure. Duke had its struggles early in the season but clearly rounded into form as a good team late in the season. Duke ran into a good Tennessee team and lost in the Round of 32 in March Madness, but Duke ended the season knowing it had a lot of quality and potential. Scheyer had set up the program to succeed and continue Coach K's legacy of winning. Now Duke is fully expected to thrive in the 2023-2024 season. The journey begins against Dartmouth.

Here are the Dartmouth-Duke College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Dartmouth-Duke Odds

Dartmouth Big Green: +27.5 (-110)

Duke Blue Devils: -27.5 (-110)

Over: 143.5 (-105)

Under: 143.5 (-115)

How To Watch Dartmouth vs Duke

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Dartmouth Could Cover the Spread

The spread is huge. Duke could win by 25 and Dartmouth would cover. Also, as great as Duke is expected to be, there is a natural process of adjustment at the start of the season. All it really takes for Dartmouth to cover the spread in this game is for Duke to play one bad half. That's certainly a realistic scenario on the opening night of the season.

Why Duke Could Cover the Spread

The Blue Devils are loaded. There are lots of superb players on this roster, but three stand out the most. Kyle Filipowski is a national player of the year candidate. Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach are proven players who will complement Filipowski and give Duke inside-outside balance. There's so much to love about this team. Scheyer, in Year 2, should have a much clearer understanding of how to handle his players and guide a team through a season filled with big expectations.

Final Dartmouth-Duke Prediction & Pick

This Duke team is supposed to be really good. If it is, Duke will win by at least 30 in this one.



Final Dartmouth-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -27.5