Dave Canales' net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Canales has been rising steadily through the ranks, culminating in his first head-coaching opportunity in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Let's look at Dave Canales' net worth in 2024.

What is Dave Canales' net worth in 2024?: $5 million (estimate)

Dave Canales' net worth in 2024 sits at about $5 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Canales grew up in Harbor City, California. He attended Carson High School and played on their football team. He was a star wide receiver and defensive back and was offered to play college football at Azusa Pacific University, a former NAIA program in Azusa, California.

Canales didn't get much playing time in college, but he recorded 27 receptions for 293 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, he graduated in 2002 with a degree in business administration.

Dave Canales' early coaching career

Canales returned to his high school alma mater in 2004 to become the head coach and offensive coordinator for the freshman/sophomore team. He held that role for two seasons before getting an opportunity at El Camino College.

He became the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in his first year before becoming the quarterbacks coach in his final season. The school won the California Community College State Championship in 2006 and two Mission Conference titles.

Canales connected with Pete Carroll during his time at El Camino College. Carroll gave him a job as assistant strength coach for one season with the USC Trojans.

Dave Canales moves to the NFL

The move to join Carroll in college paid off, as Canales accepted a job with the Seattle Seahawks when Carroll took the head-coaching role. Canales spent 13 seasons in Seattle in various roles on the offensive staff.

Canales won his first Super Bowl when the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. He worked with many stars as a wide receivers coach, including Golden Tate, Sidney Rice, Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, and Tyler Lockett.

Canales then moved to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2018 through 2022. Many believe he was integral for Geno Smith's resurgence as a starting quarterback. Smith won the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Canales got his first big opportunity in 2023, taking over the offensive coordinator position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers expected to take a step back after losing Byron Leftwich as offensive coordinator and Tom Brady as quarterback.

However, Canales got the most out of Baker Mayfield and helped the Bucs earn a berth in the NFC Playoffs. They also upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

Dave Canales named head coach of the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce Young with the first-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young didn't look good in his opening season, and the Panthers needed to find an answer to unlock his abilities. After one season as offensive coordinator with the Bucs, the Panthers came calling for Canales.

On January 25, 2024, the Panthers hired Canales as their new head coach. Mayfield had career-highs in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completion percentage in 2023. The offense also increased points scored, point differential, turnover margin, passing touchdowns, passer rating, and plenty of other categories.

If Canales can do the same in Carolina, it will be one of the best hires of the last decade.

Nevertheless, did Dave Canales' net worth in 2024 surprise you?