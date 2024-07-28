As the Carolina Panthers enter into the Dave Canales era, fans are looking over the roster to see which members are heading for a breakout under the offensive coach.

Could this be the year where Bryce Young became the quarterback nearly universally considered a better prospect than CJ Stroud? Will Jonathon Brooks recapture his college form and look like an instant bell-cow back worthy of a massive workload? And what about the wide receivers? Who will step up and become the next DJ Moore now that the former WR1 is a member of the Chicago Bears?

Discussing that very question with reporters during training camp, Canales identified a few wide receivers to watch heading into the fall, including one player in particular who has widely been doubted by fans after a down rookie season.

“You see Mingo, Terrace Marshall really showing who they are. David Moore, you throw the ball that his way, he comes up with it. I've really seen those guys come through, and when we can depend on them. So it's a really good room, it's a really good competition, some different styles of players. Ihmir making some nice plays today,” Canalas told reporters via AtoZ Sports.

“We talk about creating that competition and challenging every position – and that’s exactly what we want. We wanna make sure everybody’s pursuin’ their best. They’re not looking left and right. They’re just focusing on their execution and we’re getting good execution out of those guys right now.”

After looking like a serious player for the Bulldogs during his college career, Mingo looked downright average as a rookie, catching just 43 of the 85 passes thrown his way for 418 yards and no touchdowns. While he had a few good plays as a rookie, Mingo dropped four passes while trying to be a top option for the Panthers, which is no small part of why the team was unable to do much of anything on the offensive side of the ball. If Mingo recaptures his college form with a few more quality players around him in 2024, it's safe to say he won't have to bother with the “bust” moniker for much longer.

Jonathan Mingo is earning accolades in Panthers training camp

While it's encouraging to know that his head coach is impressed with his on-field performance, Canales isn't the only person at training camp who has complemented Mingo's efforts this offseason, with Charlotte Observer reporter Mike Kaye noting that Mingo has looked very impressive in his second year in Panthers blue.

“Second-year wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, in particular, took it upon himself to be the star of the show, as he caught a handful of passes from draft classmate, quarterback Bryce Young, during 11-on-11 drills,” Mike Kaye wrote for the Charlotte Observer.

“Mingo, last year’s second-round pick, is coming off a forgettable rookie campaign. But with a new offensive staff in place, and more competition directly in front of him, Mingo has put together a strong week of work to begin the summer.”

With multiple new pass-catching options added to the team this offseason, it's safe to say Mingo's path to regular playing time has narrowed since he came off the board 39th overall out of Mississippi, but if he can keep putting in work, who knows, maybe he'll earn plenty of playing time for the Panthers this fall regardless of who else is on the field.

“With Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette added to the mix, Mingo needs to fight for playing time among a group that also features Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Ihmir Smith-Marsette,” Kaye wrote. “Through the first three practices of camp, Mingo has met that challenge with a reel of strong plays in the passing game.”