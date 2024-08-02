*drama alert* MJF and Britt Baker have beef, AEW fans

That's right, in the feud basically no one saw coming, Baker and MJF have found themselves in the midst of the latest round of locker room drama for Tony Khan's company, with the former actually getting suspended due to the disparaging comments she made regarding the “Salt of the Earth” to the gals in the back, as Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Britt Baker was suspended for either one or two weeks and fined by the company’s disciplinary committee. Details have been kept pretty quiet. It came from something backstage at the 7/17 Dynamite where Baker allegedly said something about MJF, and Alicia Atout, MJF’s girlfriend, heard it and told him, and he confronted Baker,” Dave Meltzer explained via WrestleTalk.

“This led to an investigation with HR talking to people on 7/24, and I believe the disciplinary committee that did the investigation recommended that. I don’t know if Tony Khan was or wasn’t involved in this and everyone was attempting to keep this under wraps. This all stems from problems in the past that weren’t addressed and a committee was put together to settle these things quickly. Most of those we heard from were sympathetic to her in this situation.”

After feuding pretty harshly with Mercedes Mone over the past few weeks, Baker was absent from the most recent edition of Dynamite, with the “CEO” and her new enforcer, “The Brickhouse” Kamille allowed to do as they pleased without a raging dentist attacking them physically or verbally. How this suspension will impact Barker's program with Mone moving forward, however, remains to be seen, as who knows, maybe this could lead to a longer reign for the “CEO” than initially planned.

Will Ospreay understands why US fans might still support MJF

Stopping by the backstage area of AEW after his big Dynamite program with MJF, Ospreay cut a digital exclusive promo backstage on the importance of the International Championship and why, even though fans are cheering on the promotion's new Captain America, he won't hold it against them.

“I feel like I’m in a toxic relationship right now, and I’m struggling to keep my head cool because I’ve literally just heard this man talk about South Carolina in the most derogatory way, in the most a**hole way, and yet it is so hard for this town, or any state or anywhere that we are in this country to boo a guy wearing a championship with a flag on his belt. It’s hard. I know I’m doing the right thing. I know that I am fighting for the legacy and the history and the lineage of the International Champion. It’s bigger than just than the flag that is on the belt, it’s bigger than the country. It represents not only my country, but Japan, America, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, everywhere. It represents all of it, and yet I’m in this weird mind games battle right now where no one wants to boo the guy with a flag around his waist. But I understand, and I get it. I understand that there’s gonna be boos coming my way, but you need to understand that this bigger than just one country. It’s about all of us. It’s about every single man that has ever bled in that ring to make the International Championship mean something. It matters to any person that has died in this ring, wanting to provide pro wrestling for a fan base that cares about professional wrestling,” Will Ospreay declared via Fightful.

“This is my dream. You don’t understand how hard it is to leave Japan, to leave England, and to come here, where my anxiety is through the roof. I am scared coming here all the time because this is so big. I understand the American dream is something that is talked about, it’s unachievable, yet somehow I am doing. Somehow, they’re still cheering for me. Somehow, I am fighting a losing battle, but day by day, I will gain everybody’s respect because they will understand that this is a battle worth fighting for. For everyone that has made that championship and for everyone that has made AEW the place to be, it is my duty, it is my due diligence to ensure that at Wembley Stadium, I restore honor to the International Championship. Trust me, America, I will not throw that championship in the trash like he did the International Championship. I will hand it back to Tony Khan, and I will say, ‘Keep it in a safe place.’ But the International Championship needs to be restored, and I’m the guy to do it.”

Has MJF gone for the lowest-hanging fruit in his program with Ospreay? Yes, his current schtick certainly gives off Cody Rhodes-Anthony Agogo vibes that might only be partially intentional. Still, considering Ospreay is the new Ace of AEW, it's hard to imagine the fans turning on the “Billy Goat” unless he really turns heel, which he hasn't just yet. All things considered, their match at All In has the potential to be an all-timer for more reasons than one.