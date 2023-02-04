David Beckham is one of the most recognizable people in the world. He was a world-class soccer player with a 21-year career that ended in 2013. Apart from soccer, Beckham has been very active in building his brand, making him the most famous celebrity around the globe. It is estimated that his transfer from Real Madrid to the MLS increased the popularity of the sport in the US exponentially. However, Beckham was not alone in doing all of that, as he had the support of a loving family. A key part of that was the person we will focus on today, and that is David Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham’s Wife: Victoria Beckham

At a certain point in time, one could argue that David Beckham’s wife was more famous globally than himself. While soccer is a worldwide game, Beckham was not the star he was until he started playing for Real Madrid in 2003. On the other hand, Victoria Beckham was a star in her own right, as the 1990s were truly her era. Victoria was, then, a huge part of the girl group Spice Girls, under the name Posh Spice. Posh was one of the more famous members of this group that ended up selling over 100 million records worldwide. However, before the Spice Girls fame and the marriage to Beckham, let’s look at the beginnings of Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham was born in Harlow, United Kingdom on the 17th of April, 1974. Due to some decisions that her parents made, Beckham was able to have a good upbringing and thus could concentrate on her passions, one of which was music. An interesting fact about her is that she was so embarrassed by the wealth her parents possessed, that she routinely asked her father not to pick her up from school in their family’s Rolls Royce. At that time, Beckham was studying dance and modeling, but watching the movie Fame turned her around to music fully. Despite only coming out of high school, she started to pursue a career in music, and in 1994, she made a choice that would make her famous beyond her wildest imagination.

That year, Victoria Beckham went to audition for an unnamed band and ended up joining four other girls in the creation of the Spice Girls. In the next six years, the girls would publish three records, amassing $500 to $800 million in income and dominating the pop scene and worldwide charts. Some of their songs are still hugely popular and they even are in the midst of a comeback right now, as the group has been active again since 2020, albeit without Victoria. Beckham is arguably the most famous out of all five, but it is definitely her time with the Spice Girls that contributed the most in that regard. Of course, Victoria tried a solo career afterward, but it was not as successful.

When it comes to her relationship with David Beckham, his wife Victoria met him in 1997 during a soccer match which David played, at that time performing for Manchester United in the UK. Much has been shared publicly about the meeting between the two, but it’s best to take the words from the people involved directly. As reported by People, Victoria had this to say, in terms of what sets David Beckham aside from other footballers she met:

While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family.

Interestingly enough, the pair met twice, with the first meeting being just a shy hello sent from Posh Spice to the soccer star. Second time out, they spoke for more than an hour and Victoria shared her number with the Manchester United midfielder, giving birth to a romance that is still going on to this day.

Their wedding was held on the 4th of July, 1999, in Ireland. Despite the huge media attention, only OK! magazine was there, due to a deal that the pair had with them. Not much is known and not much has been shared about it, except pictures of the pair sitting on golden thrones. Even before the marriage, the pair had their first son, Brooklyn Beckham. After they tied the knot, they had three more kids, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper Steven. They all live happily together in their multiple homes around the globe, usually following where one of either David or Victoria has obligations. Their main home, however, is in the UK, as it was named by the media there – Beckingham Palace.

That is all we know so far about David Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham.