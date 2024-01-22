The actor made numerous appearances on other shows, too.

Actor David Gail has passed away.

Gail was on 90210 portraying Stuart Carson and also on other shows, such as Port Charles, E! Online reports.

David Gail of 90210 fame has passed away at age 58

His sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed his passing on Instagram. The post shows a photo of her and her brother hugging on a patio.

“There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side,” she wrote. “Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me.”

“I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever. There will never be another.” she included.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Colmenares (@colmenareskatie)

The actor is a native of Tampa, Florida. His big onscreen debut was on a 1990 episode of Growing Pains. From there, he appeared on Doogie Howser M.D. and Murder, She Wrote.

On Beverly Hills, he was the fiancé of Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh, PEOPLE states.

The host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast updated a clip from when he was on the show. It also included the caption, “In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Podcast: Beverly Hills 90210 Show (@bh90210showpodcast)

There's no cause of death at this time. RIP David Gail.