In a recent episode of the 9021OMG podcast, Tori Spelling discussed her character Donna Martin's virginity plotline on the hit show Beverly Hills 90210. Joined by her co-star Jennie Garth and the show's producer and writer Charles Rosin, Spelling revealed that she had always suspected her late father, Aaron Spelling, of being behind the decision to keep her character a virgin, according to CNN.

‘90210’ star Tori Spelling learns her dad was responsible for her character remaining a virgin https://t.co/MZRIAOPISt — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2023

During the podcast episode, Rosin recalled a conversation with Aaron Spelling where he expressed that Donna should remain a virgin. Spelling agreed, stating that her father's influence was likely the reason behind the storyline. She had long speculated about her father's role in the decision, with rumors suggesting that he wanted to preserve her image as a wholesome character.

Spelling's suspicions were validated by Rosin's confirmation that it was indeed Aaron Spelling's idea to keep Donna a virgin. While the writer's room supported the concept, Tori Spelling never knew the origin of the decision until now. She shared her thoughts on the matter, saying, “I always suspected, and people say, like, ‘He kept his daughter virgin.'”

In a previous interview with Vulture, Spelling had discussed the impact of her character's virginity on young viewers. As fans related to Donna, many shared their own experiences as virgins and expressed how the character made them feel accepted. However, Donna eventually lost her virginity to her long-term boyfriend, David, in the seventh season.

Reflecting on the pivotal episode, Spelling jokingly recalled urging her father, “Come on, Dad. It's time.” The storyline progression was seen as a natural evolution for Donna's character, and Spelling acknowledged that the time had come to address her character's growth and experiences.