The 90210 actor is okay after altercation.

90210 star Ian Ziering had a recent run-in with mini-bikers on New Year's Eve on Hollywood Blvd.

The actor's altercation with them resulted in a street brawl. He addressed the situation in a recent Instagram post, CNN reports.

Ian Ziering addresses the street brawl and says that he's okay

He discusses what happened and what led to the fighting in his post.

“I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individual son mini bikes,” the Sharknado star starts with. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

He added, “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering)

Ziering then goes into what he believes needs to be done to prevent this.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety.”

He continues that he's “thankful” for the support of family and friends.

We're all happy to see Ian Ziering is okay after the vicious attack.