Former Manchester City star and Spanish midfielder David Silva is contemplating retirement from professional football, reported by Fabrizio Romano. He suffered a severe ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury during a preseason training session with his current club, Real Sociedad.

The 37-year-old playmaker, known for his sublime skills and precise passing, endured a heartbreaking setback when he sustained the injury in training. The seriousness of the ACL injury has left Silva devastated and uncertain about his future in the sport.

According to sources close to the player, Silva is seriously considering announcing his retirement from professional football. The decision comes as a result of the severity of the injury and the long and challenging road to recovery that lies ahead. While no official statement has been released yet, it is expected that Silva will make a decision very soon.

Throughout his illustrious career, David Silva has been regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in football history. His contributions on the pitch have earned him widespread admiration and accolades, especially during his time at Manchester City, where he played a pivotal role in helping the club achieve numerous Premier League titles.

After leaving Manchester City in 2020, Silva joined Real Sociedad, where he continued to display his footballing brilliance. However, this recent injury setback has cast a shadow over his future in the game.

Silva's potential retirement will undoubtedly mark the end of an era in football, as fans bid farewell to a true legend of the sport. Should he decide to hang up his boots, his legacy as one of the finest midfield maestros to grace the football pitch will forever be etched in history.