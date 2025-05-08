The NWSL has just set one of its expansion teams up for success by adding one of the world's top Olympic athletes to its ownership group. Two-time Alpine ski gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is the newest investor in the league's newly awarded Denver club, which is scheduled to hit the pitch in 2026.

As a Colorado native, Shiffrin had personal reasons that inspired her to take on the venture.

“I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home,” Shiffrin began in a statement.

Shiffrin also went on to note how the move was about much more than just her involvement, reflecting on the attitude shift happening around women's sports as a whole and what role she can play to support that movement.

“The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and — most notably — the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today. To be part of it, and to help bring professional women's soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity, but it is both an honor and a joy.”

Denver's controlling owner Rob Cohen and the rest of the group plan to fund a temporary stadium and training facility while waiting for construction on the permanent 14,500-seat stadium to finish in 2028. In the meantime, Cohen expressed his excitement over having Shiffrin as a member of the team.

“Mikaela's commitment to excellence, her global impact, and her deep Colorado roots make her a perfect addition to our ownership group,” Cohen added in a statement of his own. “We're building a club with purpose, and having Mikaela's vision and voice in that journey will be invaluable.”

Shiffrin, who's the most decorated Alpine skier ever, has racked up 101 World Cup wins, five overall World Cup titles, and eight world championships while being the only skier to win across all six Alpine disciplines.

The 30-year-old becomes the second female skier to join an NSWL ownership group after Lindsey Vonn, her former Olympic teammate and the third-winningest Alpine skier in history, joined Utah Royals FC as an investor in 2024.