New York Yankees star Aaron Judge set a career mark with his home run against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. The Bronx Bombers are picking up speed and four and a half games up on the second-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East. That start is primarily thanks to the team's captain, who is the frontrunner for AL MVP right now. And Judge so far might be putting together his best season yet. The 33-year-old has a phenomenal .403 average, has hit 16 home runs, and has recorded 43 RBIs.

The two-time MVP would currently be an AL triple crown winner if the season were to end today, and he was essential in the Yankees' 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. Judge went yard in the eighth inning with a two-run homer that barely got over the right field wall. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch confirmed this 326-foot dinger is the shortest one of Aaron's career thus far.

It's not a huge surprise that this is the case. Yankee Stadium does have one of the shortest right field walls in the MLB, and Judge is renowned for going yard in mammoth fashion. Still, it's an interesting career mark that may need to be challenged at a place like Fenway Park soon. As for the Yankees, they moved to 28-19 and carried on their momentum from the Subway Series win.

What's been encouraging recently for the 27-time world champs has been the improvements in the starting pitching staff. Max Fried has been terrific this season and would win the Cy Young Award if it were given out today. And pitchers like Carlos Rodon and Will Warren, who got off to slow starts, are starting to find their respective grooves. That's very encouraging for a team that is adjusting to the absence of Gerrit Cole and will eventually be adding back the 2024 Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil.

Overall, the Yankees have to like where they are right now. The franchise has a healthy lead in the division and looks primed to extend it over the next few weeks. Several formidable teams in the American League this season are definite Pennant contenders. The headliner so far in 2025 is the Detroit Tigers, who have the best record in baseball at 32-17. New York will need most of its key pieces back and in form to win a series against this emerging franchise. It's a long way till October, but the Yankees are looking good so far as they vie for title No. 28.