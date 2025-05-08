ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers play host as they face Brighton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Wolverhampton-Brighton prediction and pick.

Wolverhampton comes into the game at 12-5-18 on the year, which places them in 13th in the Premier League. They will finish the year in the middle of the table, as they cannot fall into the relegation zone, but also cannot catch Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League. They have been playing well as of late, going 5-0-1 in their last six games. The only loss was a 1-0 loss to Manchester City last time out.

Meanwhile, Brighton is 13-13-9 on the year, which places them in tenth in the Premier League. Like Wolverhampton, they are safe from relegation, but also will not catch Chelsea. Unlike Wolverhampton, they are not playing well as of late. Brighton is just 1-2-3 in their last six games, with the lone win being a 3-2 victory over West Ham.

Here are the Wolverhampton-Brighton Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Wolverhampton-Brighton Odds

Wolverhampton: +170

Brighton: +150

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 goals: -140

Under 2.5 goals: +114

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Brighton

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs.

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton has scored well this year. They have scored in 29 of 25 Premier League games. Further, they have scored 51 goals in their 35 games, good for 1.46 goals per game this year. Wolverhampton has also scored well at home this year. They have scored in 15 of 17 games at home, scoring 26 goals. That is good for 1.71 goals per game at home.

Matheus Cunha has led the way for Wolverhampton this year. He has scored 15 goals on an expected 7.9, while he has also added six assists this year. Meanwhile, Jorgen Strand Larsen has also been solid this year. He has scored 13 times this year while also adding two assists. Further, Rayan Ait-Nouri has been solid from his defensive position. He has four goals and seven assists this year. Finally, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has moved the ball well this year. He has two goals, but with six assists on the season.

Wolverhampton has not been great on defense this year. They have conceded 62 goals in their 35 games, good for 1.77 goals per game. At home, they have allowed 29 goals in 17 games, good for 1.71 goals per game. Still, they also have five clean sheets ath ome this year.

Why Brighton Will Win

Brighton has scored in 30 of their 35 games this year. They have scored 57 goals in their 35 games, which is good for 1.63 goals per game this year. Brighton has scored even better on the road. They have scored in 16 of 17 road games this year, while scoring 1.76 goals per game this year.

Brighton has been led by João Pedro. He has scored ten times with year, with five of them coming via a penalty kick. He also has six assists this year. Meanwhile, Danny Welbeck has been solid. He has scored nine times while adding four assists. Further, Kaoru Mitoma also has nine goals this year, while he has added three assists. Yankuba Minteh has scored six goals this year while adding four assists. Finally, Georginio Rutter has scored five times while adding three assists this year.

Brighton has not been great on defense this year. They have allowed 56 goals over their 35 games, good for 1.6 goals per game conceded. On the road, they have conceded 32 goals, which is good for 1.88 goals per game against on the road. They do have four road clean sheets this year.

Final Wolverhampton-Brighton Prediction & Pick

Wolverhampton has been solid at home as of late. They have won three straight home games, winning by a combined score of 8-2. Wolverhampton has been scoring better as of late as well, scoring 13 goals in their last seven games. Meanwhile, Brighton has lost two of three with a draw, being outscored 8-5 in that time. Still, Brighton will score in this game. They have only failed to score once on the road this year, and that was a 7-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. Brighton has also been giving up a lot of goals as of late, allowing 14 goals in their last six games.

Still, both teams have struggled on defense. Both teams have seen over 2.5 goals in over 68 percent of their games. They have also seen both teams score in over 60 percent of their games this year. Brighton has also seen over 2.5 goals scored in five of their last six games. These trends will continue in this one, so take the over.

Final Wolverhampton-Brighton Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-140)