FIFA 23 revealed its community TOTS squad now available in Ultimate Team, including Man City’s Silva and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, now live on FIFA 23’s FUT (Football Ultimate Team) game mode.

The first Team of the Season squad of the year is the Community TOTS, which usually includes some of the world’s best football players, representing the world’s best clubs. This year’s lineup is headlined by Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who also has the best stats among the squad, with a 95 OVR rating. The full list of the 18 Community TOTS players can be found below:

CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 95 OVR

(Manchester City) – 95 OVR ST: Alexis Sanchez (Marseille) – 95 OVR

(Marseille) – 95 OVR LM: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) – 93 OVR

(Bayern Munich) – 93 OVR ST: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 93 OVR

(Arsenal) – 93 OVR RW: Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 93 OVR

(Real Madrid) – 93 OVR CM: Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan) – 92 OVR

(AC Milan) – 92 OVR LB: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 92 OVR

(Liverpool) – 92 OVR CB: Nathan Ake (Manchester City) – 91 OVR

(Manchester City) – 91 OVR GK: David De Gea (Manchester United) – 90 OVR

(Manchester United) – 90 OVR RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) – 90 OVR

(Rangers) – 90 OVR CB: Danilo (Juventus) – 89 OVR

(Juventus) – 89 OVR CDM: Declan Rice (West Ham United) – 89 OVR

(West Ham United) – 89 OVR CM: Khephren Thuram (Nice) – 89 OVR

(Nice) – 89 OVR ST: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) – 88 OVR

(Atletico Madrid) – 88 OVR RW: Junya Ito (Stade Reims) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments)

(Stade Reims) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments) CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments)

(Celtic) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments) LB: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments)

Another TOTS squad has been released, the Eredivisie TOTS squad, which is composed of the following players:

CAM: Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) – 93 OVR

(PSV Eindhoven) – 93 OVR CF: Dušan Tadić (Ajax Amsterdam) – 92 OVR

(Ajax Amsterdam) – 92 OVR LW: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax Amsterdam) – 91 OVR

(Ajax Amsterdam) – 91 OVR RB: Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord Rotterdam) – 91 OVR

(Feyenoord Rotterdam) – 91 OVR RW: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam) – 90 OVR

(Ajax Amsterdam) – 90 OVR ST: Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) – 90 OVR

(AZ) – 90 OVR CM: Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord Rotterdam) – 89 OVR

(Feyenoord Rotterdam) – 89 OVR CM: Joey Veerman (PSV Endhoven) – 88 OVR

The TOTS Swaps event also returns, this time as part of the Season 6 Storyline Objective Rewards, with these rewards heavily boosted including TOTS and Icon player items. The rewards are available until 9:59 AM PDT on June 7, 2023.

FIFA 23 is the final game using the FIFA name under Electronic Arts, with subsequent games being named EA Sports FC.