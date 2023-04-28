FIFA 23 revealed its community TOTS squad now available in Ultimate Team, including Man City’s Silva and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, now live on FIFA 23’s FUT (Football Ultimate Team) game mode.
The first Team of the Season squad of the year is the Community TOTS, which usually includes some of the world’s best football players, representing the world’s best clubs. This year’s lineup is headlined by Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who also has the best stats among the squad, with a 95 OVR rating. The full list of the 18 Community TOTS players can be found below:
- CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 95 OVR
- ST: Alexis Sanchez (Marseille) – 95 OVR
- LM: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) – 93 OVR
- ST: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 93 OVR
- RW: Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 93 OVR
- CM: Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan) – 92 OVR
- LB: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 92 OVR
- CB: Nathan Ake (Manchester City) – 91 OVR
- GK: David De Gea (Manchester United) – 90 OVR
- RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) – 90 OVR
- CB: Danilo (Juventus) – 89 OVR
- CDM: Declan Rice (West Ham United) – 89 OVR
- CM: Khephren Thuram (Nice) – 89 OVR
- ST: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) – 88 OVR
- RW: Junya Ito (Stade Reims) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- LB: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 88 OVR (TOTS Moments)
Another TOTS squad has been released, the Eredivisie TOTS squad, which is composed of the following players:
- CAM: Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) – 93 OVR
- CF: Dušan Tadić (Ajax Amsterdam) – 92 OVR
- LW: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax Amsterdam) – 91 OVR
- RB: Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord Rotterdam) – 91 OVR
- RW: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam) – 90 OVR
- ST: Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) – 90 OVR
- CM: Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord Rotterdam) – 89 OVR
- CM: Joey Veerman (PSV Endhoven) – 88 OVR
The TOTS Swaps event also returns, this time as part of the Season 6 Storyline Objective Rewards, with these rewards heavily boosted including TOTS and Icon player items. The rewards are available until 9:59 AM PDT on June 7, 2023.
FIFA 23 is the final game using the FIFA name under Electronic Arts, with subsequent games being named EA Sports FC.