Two teams fighting for a top-four spot face off as Newcastle hosts Chelsea. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Newcastle-Chelsea prediction and pick.

Newcastle comes into the game at 19-6-10 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Premier League. They currently have a spot in next year's Champions League, and are just three points behind Manchester City for third. Still, they are tied in points with Chelsea, who currently hold a spot for the Europa League next year, and are just two points in front of Nottingham Forest. They have been playing well as of late, going 4-0-1 in their last six EPL games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is 18-9-8 on the year, which places them in fifth in the EPL. They are tied in points with Newcastle United, who have the last spot in the Champions League. They are also just two points in front of Nottingham Forest and three points in front of Aston Villa for the Europa League spot they currently hold. They also come in playing well, going 4-2-0 in their last six Premier League games.

Here are the Newcastle-Chelsea Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Chelsea Odds

Newcastle: +115

Chelsea: +220

Draw: +260

Over 3.5 goals: +128

Under 3.5 goals: -156

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea

Time: 7:00 AM ET/ 4:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle has scored in 30 of 35 games in Premier League play. They have scored 66 goals in the process, which is good for 1.89 goals per game. They have also scored very well at home this year. Newcastle has scored in 15 of 17 home games, scoring 38 goals in the process. That is good for 2.24 goals per game at home this year.

Alexander Isak leads the way for Newcastle this year. He has scored 23 goals this year while also adding six assists. Further, he has converted all four of his penalty attempts this year. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes has nine goals and four assists this year. Further, Jacob Murphy has moved the ball well. While he has scored eight times, he has also added 11 assists.

Newcastle has conceded just 45 goals in 35 games this year, good for just 1.29 goals against per game. They have been even better at home this year. Newcastle has allowed just 19 goals at home this year, good for 1.12 goals per game conceded. They also have six clean sheets at home, including in each of their last two games.

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea has scored well this year. In their 35 EPL matches, they have scored 62 times, good for 1.77 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 29 of 35 matches this year. Chelsea has not scored as well on the road. They have scored in 12 of 17 road games this year, scoring 28 goals in the process. That is good for 1.65 goals per game on the road this year.

Cole Palmer leads the way for Chelsea this year. He has scored 15 times while adding eight assists this year. Further, he has converted four of his five penalty kicks this year. Meanwhile, Nicholas Jackson has been solid as well. He has scored ten goals this year with five assists. Noni Madueke has scored seven times this year while adding three assists. Finally, Enzo Fernandez has moved the ball well this year. Fernandez has seven assists this year, while he has also scored six times.

Chelsea has also been solid on defense this year. In EPL play, they have allowed just 41 goals in 35 games. That is good for just 1.17 goals per game against them this year. Further, they have been solid on the road as well. They have allowed 23 goals in 17 road games this year, good for just 1.35 goals conceded per game on the road this year. They also have three clean sheets on the road this year.

Final Newcastle-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

The winner of this game will have an inside track to make it to the Champions League next year. Still, if there is a draw, there is the chance that Nottingham Forest could catch both of them with a win, making for an exciting finish to the Premier League season. Both teams can score very well. Newcastle United has scored 17 goals in their last six games, while Chelsea has scored nine in that time. Chelsea has been stronger on defense as of late, allowing just four goals in the last six games. Newcastle has allowed six goals in the last six games. Expect both teams to press for a win in this one, driving up the scoring. Take the over here.

Final Newcastle-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+128)