Aston Villa hits the road as they visit Bournemouth. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Bournemouth-Aston Villa prediction and pick.

Bournemouth comes into the game at 14-11-10 on the year, which places them in eighth in the Premier League. Still, with just 53 points, they are ten points behind Chelsea and Newcastle for spots in next year's Europa League and Champions League, meaning they cannot overtake one of those spots. They are safe from relegation, though. Still, they are just 2-3-1 in their last six EPL games.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa is 17-9-9 on the year. They participated in this year's Champions League and were eliminated by PSG. Aston Villa can still make it back to the Champions League this year, even though they are in seventh place. They are just two points behind both Chelsea and Newcastle. Chelsea currently holds fifth, and a spot in the Europa League, while Newcastle is currently fourth, holding the final spot for the Champions League. Aston Villa has won six of its last seven EPL games.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: NBC

Why Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth has scored well this year. They have scored in 28 of 35 EPL games, scoring 55 goals in the process. That is good for 1.57 goals per game. They have not scored as well at home, though. Bournemouth has scored in 13 of their 17 home games, scoring just 21 goals. That is good for just 1.24 goals per game at home this year.

Justin Kluivert has led the way for Bournemouth. He has scored 12 goals with six assists this year, while he has converted on all six of his penalty attempts this season. Meanwhile, Evanilson has scored ten goals with an assist this year. Further, Antoine Smenyo has nine goals with five assists this year. Finally, Dango Ouattara has scored seven times while adding four assists this year.

Bournemouth has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 42 goals in their 35 games so far this year, which is good for just 1.2 goals per game. They have been even better on defense at home this year. In their 17 home games, Bournemouth has conceded just 15 goals. They also have six clean sheets at home this year.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored in 19 of 25 games this year, scoring 55 goals over their 35 EPL games. That is good for 1.57 goals per game this season. They have not scored as well on the road. Aston Villa has scored just 23 goals in their 17 road games, scoring in 13 of the 17 games. That is good for just 1.35 goals per game on the road this year.

Ollie Watkins has led the way for Aston Villa this year. He has scored 115 times this year while also adding seven assists. Watkins has also converted on both of his penalty attempts. Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers has been solid this year as well. He has eight goals and eight assists on the year. Marcus Rashford has also been solid since joining the squad. In ten games with four starts, he has two goals and two assists.

Aston Villa has conceded 49 goals so far this year, which is good for 1.4 goals against per game. Still, the defense has not been as strong on the road. They have given up 29 goals on the road this year, good for 1.71 goals per game. Still, they have three clean sheets on the road this year, with all three of them coming in the last four games.

Final Bournemouth-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

While Bournemouth has not scored as well at home, their defense has been much better at home. Still, their struggle to score at home has been an issue as of late. In their last six home games, they are just 1-1-4. Further, they have scored just four goals in their last six home games while giving up eight goals in that time. Meanwhile, Aston Villa is 3-0-3 in their last si away games, but have three clean sheets in that time, and have scored nine goals. It was a 1-1 draw in the first fixture this year, but Aston Villa must come away with a win to keep pace in the race for a spot in either the Europa League or Champions League. Take Aston Villa in this one.

Final Bournemouth-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (+180)