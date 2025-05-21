The New York Mets have ben making headlines in the last few days, but not for much of what they've been doing on the field (though that hasn't been great either). Instead, everyone is focused on Juan Soto and what he thinks of being a Met as they psychoanalyze his every move.

Soto caught a lot of heat for his lack of hustle during the Subway Series against the New York Yankees over the weekend, which included a ground ball that he jogged out and a fly ball into the right field corner that the star batter maybe could have gotten to.

That led to plenty of think pieces in the coming days. Is Soto injured? Does he wish he stayed with the Yankees? Does he even like playing for the Mets?

Despite all of the noise, New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo is still confident that Soto will settle in and find the top of his game again this season as he gets acclimated with his new team, via SNY.

"I have all the confidence in the world with him and the work ethic that he has, the way he goes about it, and honestly, just the God-given that he has. It's going to come through." – Brandon Nimmo on Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/Z1tY5gxxZa — SNY (@SNYtv) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think he is settling in because, even though it's still New York, it's a new team, a new franchise, new fanbase, everything,” Nimmo said of Soto's situation. “He has to do everything a little bit differently. It's not exactly the same as it was [with the Yankees]. … He's settling into it and honestly, he's human. …

I have all the confidence in the world with him and the work ethic that he has, the way he goes about it, and honestly, just the God-given that he has. It's going to come through.”

If you looked at Soto's numbers this season, you wouldn't be able to tell that anything was seriously wrong. While he is batting just .247 on the season, he is still getting on base nearly 38% of the time off the back of his 38 walks.

As a whole, the Mets have been struggling recently, especially at the plate. Tuesday's loss to the Boston Red Sox was their third in a row, and the Philadelphia Phillies have overtaken them for the top spot in the NL East. If New York is going to reclaim that, Soto is going to have to be a big reason why.