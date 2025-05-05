USWNT legend Carli Lloyd is proud of everything she has done throughout her career. It even compelled her to show a lot of emotions during her Hall of Fame speech.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame inducted Lloyd on Saturday, per The Athletic's Melanie Anzidei. The two-time World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist retired from the sport in 2021, as 2025 marked her first year of eligibility for the remarkable achievement.

Lloyd reflected on achieving the milestone with her speech at the event. Everything she experienced as a player came back to her, knowing how much she worked to get to where she is now.

“I finally had the space to truly reflect on my career,” Lloyd said, pausing to settle her emotions. “I knew I didn’t need to stand up here and talk about how much I loved the game or how hard I worked. Most of you already know that about me. What I wanted to share wasn’t from a perspective of a competitor, but as a person, a human being, and what I kept coming back to again and again was one simple question, was it all worth it?”

Carli Lloyd looks back on successful career with USWNT, more

Carli Lloyd left a strong impact on the game of women's soccer. Whether it was the clubs she played for or when she represented the USWNT, it was undeniable that she made her mark on the sport.

“I wasn’t there to make friends or follow the crowd. I was there to push myself to the very top while helping my team win championships. That drive often meant keeping people at a distance,” Lloyd said, donning her new red Hall of Fame blazer at the event. “I avoided unnecessary drama, I rarely showed weakness, and vulnerability wasn’t something I allowed myself to express; I wouldn’t say I have regrets, but if there is one thing I do wish, I wish I had let more people understand me over the years.”

“I operated like an emotionless machine; I was intense and I truly believed that the only way for me to survive in such a cutthroat environment was to be that way. So, to my teammates, I want to say this: I’m sorry I wasn’t always able to give you all of me.”

Lloyd joined the 2025 Hall of Fame class alongside another USWNT great, Mary Harvey. She was the goalkeeper on the USWNT squad that won the 1991 World Cup, the first in national team history.