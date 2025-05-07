The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) delivered a weekend of jaw-dropping upsets, turning expectations on their head and proving once again that anything can happen in the fiercely competitive league.

Fans were left stunned as the top four teams—Washington Spirit, Kansas City Current, Orlando Pride, and NJ/NY Gotham FC—failed to secure a win. The unexpected outcomes reignited the long-standing conversation about parity in the NWSL, showing that no team is safe at the top.

The drama began on Friday when Angel City FC outlasted the Washington Spirit in a thrilling 4-3 showdown. The match was a high-scoring affair, with defender Esme Morgan netting two goals for the Spirit. However, Angel City’s youthful energy stole the show. Rising stars Gisele and Alyssa Thompson made history as the first sister duo to score together in an NWSL match. Gisele's pinpoint pass found Alyssa in the box, and the younger Thompson slotted it home with confidence.

The Spirit's defense crumbled under Angel City’s relentless attack, marking Washington’s second consecutive loss after a 3-0 defeat to Gotham the previous weekend. It was a wake-up call for the Spirit, who had been seen as strong contenders early in the season.

Saturday’s games continued the streak of surprises. Kansas City Current, a team that had looked nearly unstoppable, fell 1-0 to the Seattle Reign. Lynn Biyendolo's decisive goal secured the victory for Seattle, while Kansas City struggled without the presence of star forward Temwa Chawinga.

Chawinga, who has been a critical part of the Current’s attack, was limited to just 28 minutes on the field due to a hip injury. Her absence was evident as Kansas City failed to break through Seattle's organized defense, leading to their second loss in as many weeks.

Over Portland, the Thorns took down defending champions Orlando Pride in a narrow 1-0 victory. The Pride, led by coach Seb Hines, struggled to find the back of the net despite multiple attempts. Portland's defense held firm, shutting down Orlando’s attacks and capitalizing on a lone goal by Reyna Reyes.

The Thorns looked reinvigorated at Providence Park, making it clear they were not a team to be underestimated. The loss added pressure to Orlando, who had been inconsistent despite their talented roster.

To cap off the weekend, Gotham FC battled to a scoreless draw against the Chicago Stars. Despite their dominance in possession, Gotham could not crack Chicago’s defense. The Stars, despite sitting near the bottom of the standings, proved they could still frustrate even the league’s best.

This wild weekend served as a powerful reminder that the NWSL is as unpredictable as ever. As the season progresses, the race for the playoffs is wide open, and with performances like these, it’s clear that no one is safe at the top.