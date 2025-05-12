Carlo Ancelotti is officially leaving Real Madrid after a combined 350 games at the helm across two spells.

Brazil, which has been targeting the Italian for quite some time, will hire Ancelotti as their new manager head of the 2026 World Cup, via Fabrizio Romano:

🚨🇧🇷 OFFICIAL: Brazil confirm Carlo Ancelotti will become the new head coach of the Seleçao. Contract sealed, Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid and lead the Seleçao to the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ovmbPGJGf8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ancelotti's contract at the Bernabeu was set to expire next year. He will leave the Spanish giants at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and take over Selecao. Ancelotti enjoyed the utmost success in charge of Los Blancos, winning a total of 15 titles. However, this season has been a struggle for Real, bowing out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals against Arsenal and losing every El Clásico.

Madrid were beaten by Barcelona on Sunday, all but confirming they will finish as runners-up in La Liga. Barca is now seven points clear at the top of the table with only three games remaining. Nonetheless, Carlo Ancelotti will go down as one of the most decorated managers in club history.

Brazil last won a World Cup in 2002 and hasn't finished higher than fourth place since lifting the trophy in '02. They lost to Croatia in an epic quarterfinal in the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Brazil Football Confederation released this statement after the Ancelotti news:

“This landmark moment sees the coming together of two icons — the only five-time Fifa World Cup champions, and a coach with an unmatched record across Europe's elite competitions,” the CBF said.

“The CBF warmly welcomes Mr Ancelotti and looks forward to a new era of success under his leadership.”

The Brazilian squad has no shortage of talent, and there's no better gaffer to guide them than Ancelotti. He's coached some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan, among others. Ancelotti's resume speaks for itself.

There will also be a sense of familiarity for Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid stars Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, and Endrick are all Brazilian.