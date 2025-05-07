ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-table Premier League teams face off as Fulham hosts Everton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Fulham-Everton prediction and pick.

Fulham comes into the game at 14-9-12 on the year, which places them in 11th in the Premier League this year. Still, with just three fixtures remaining, Fulham will remain in the middle of the table this year. They cannot catch Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League next year, but the three teams set for relegation have also been decided. Fulham is just 2-0-4 in their last six EPL games.

Meanwhile, Everton comes into the game at 8-15-12 on the year. That places them in 14th in the Premier League this year. Like Fulham, they cannot catch Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League, but also will not be relegated. They are just 1-2-3 in their last six EPL games.

How to Watch Fulham vs. Everton

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham has scored in 29 of 25 games this year, scoring 50 goals in the process. That is good for 1.43 goals per game so far in EPL play. Further, they have scored well at home this year. Fulham has scored in 14 of 17 home games this year, scoring 26 goals. That is good for 1.53 goals per game at home this year.

Raul Jimenez has led the way for Fulham this year. He has ten goals and three assists on the year, including converting all three penalties attempted on the year. Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi has also been solid for Fulham. He has nine goals on an expected 4.6, while he has added six assists. Further, Rodrigo Muniz has scored eight times this year. He has started in just eight games, but appeared in 31. Further, Muniz has added an assist. Finally, Antonee Robinson has moved the ball well this year. He has ten assists on the year from his defensive position.

Fulham has conceded 47 goals in their 35 games this year. That is good for 1.34 goals per game conceded this year. They have not been as good at home on defense. Fulham has conceded 25 goals in 17 home games this year, good for 1.47 goals per game conceded at home this year. They do have one clean sheet at home this year.

Why Everton Will Win

Everton has scored 36 goals in 35 Premier League games this year. That is good for 1.03 goals per game. Still, they have scored in just 20 of the 35 EPL games this year. Everton has scored in nine of their 17 road games this year and has scored 12 goals in the process. That is good for 0.71 goals per game on the road.

Iliman Ndiaye has led the way for Everton this year. He has scored seven times on an expected 5.2 goals this year. Meanwhile, Beto has also been solid for Everton. He has seven goals this year for Everton as well, on an expected 6.6 goals. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also played well. He has three goals and an assist this year, but the three goals are on an expected 6.2. Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil has moved the ball well. He has four assists, and he has also added four goals. Finally, Abdoulaye Doucoure has added three goals and an assist this year for Everton.

Everton has been solid on defense this year. In EPL play, they have allowed just 43 goals in 35 games. That is good for just 1.23 goals per game against them this year. Everton has allowed 20 goals on the road so far this year, which is good for 1.18 goals per game.

Final Fulham-Everton Prediction & Pick

While Fulham has struggled on defense at home, the Everton attack on the road has been worse. Fulham has allowed seven goals in their last six home games, but do have a clean sheet over Tottenham. Meanwhile, Everton has scored just five goals in their last six road games, including being the victim of a clean sheet twice. Further, Everton has scored more than one goal on the road in just three of their 17 games. Meanwhile, Fulham has scored two or more goals in nine of their 17 home games this year. The Fulham attack should be able to find the back of the net against a solid Everton defense and take the win in this one.

