The top two teams in the Premier League face off as Arsenal visits Liverpool. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Liverpool-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Liverpool comes into the game at 25-7-3 on the year. That has secured them the top spot in the Premier League this year, and a spot in next year's Champions League. They have also been playing well as of late. In their last six EPL games, Liverpool is 4-0-2. They are coming off a loss, though, falling to Chelsea in their last game 3-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal In 18-13-4 on the year, which places them in second place in the Premier League. They have not officially clinched a spot in the Champions League next year. They can get close to clinching a spot with a win, though. If they win, and either Newcastle or Chelsea loses, then Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League next year. Still, they are just 2-3-1 in their last six EPL games, and were recently eliminated by PSG in the Champions League.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored in 34 of 35 games EPL play this year, scoring 81 goals in the process. That is good for 2.31 goals per game so far in EPL play. They have been just as strong at home in scoring. This year, they have scored in 16 of 17 home games, scoring 39 goals in the process. That is good for 2.29 goals per game at home this year.

Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah. He has scored 28 goals this year while converting on all nine of his penalty attempts. Further, he has 18 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored 12 times this year on an expected ten goals, while also adding five assists. Cody Gakpo has also been solid this year. He has nine goals and three assists on the year. Finally, both Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai come in with five goals and five assists this year.

Liverpool has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed just 35 goals over 35 games. That is good for just one goal per game this year. They have been even stronger at home. This year, they have given up just 13 goals at home, good for just .76 goals conceded per game. They also have six clean sheets at home this year.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well this year. In 34 EPL games, they have scored 64 goals, which is good for 1.83 goals per game this year. Further, they have scored in 30 of their 35 games this season. Arsenal has also been strong in scoring on the road this year. They have scored in 14 of 17 road games, scoring 30 goals in the process. That is good for 1.76 goals per game this year.

Kai Havertz has led the way for Arsenal. He has scored nine goals with three assists so far in EPL play. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard has scored eight times on an expected 6.8 goals. Further, he has five assists. Also playing well this year is Gabriel Martinelli, who has seven goals and four assists this year. Finally, Bukayo Saka has six goals and ten assists this year.

Arsenal has also been strong on defense. This season, they have allowed just 31 goals over 35 games. That is good for just .89 goals per game against Arsenal on the year. Further, on the road, they have allowed just 14 goals, which is good for .82 goals per game conceded on the road this year. They also have six road clean sheets this year.

Final Liverpool-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has one major advantage in this game. With their earlier exit from the Champions League, they last played on May 4th. Meanwhile, Arsenal played on May 3rd, and then played PSG on May 7th, giving them two games in the last week. Still, Liverpool does not have much to play for in this game. They have secured the top spot in the Premier League and will be playing in the Champions League next year. Arsenal can clinch a spot in the Champions League next year with a win, but will also need some help. They would also like to finish the year in second place in the Premier League. Still, with the lack of rest and the recent form in EPL play, the best play in this game is going to be on the total. Both teams score well, so take the over.

Final Liverpool-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-140)