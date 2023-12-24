The former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made a statement with a 5th round TKO victory over Otto Wallin at Day of Reckoning.

In a resounding display of his prowess, Anthony Joshua secured a dominant 5th round TKO victory via corner stoppage over Otto Wallin at the highly-anticipated Day of Reckoning event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former unified heavyweight champion delivered a masterful performance, effectively dismantling Wallin and showcasing his exceptional skill and determination in the ring. Joshua's strategic execution and relentless pressure ultimately led to the corner stoppage, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.

Anthony Joshua nearly killed dis mf 😂😂

AJ IS BACK BABY 😁🇳🇬🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJSLQxzIn1 — MONEY MEECH300 (@MMeech300) December 24, 2023

From the opening bell, Joshua demonstrated his superiority, working behind a powerful jab and unleashing a relentless onslaught against Wallin. The fight culminated in the 5th round when Wallin's corner made the decision to stop the bout, recognizing the insurmountable dominance of Joshua and the possibility that Wallin had broken his nose. The victory marked Joshua's third win of 2023, propelling him towards a likely title shot in the near future and reaffirming his position as one of the best heavyweights in the world.

Joshua's performance at Day of Reckoning not only showcased his technical prowess and formidable punching power but also reignited the conversation surrounding his place at the pinnacle of the heavyweight division. With the highly-anticipated showdown between Joshua and Wilder now in the rearview, Joshua's commanding victory over Wallin has reignited the discussion of his potential future opponents and the continued evolution of his career.

Joshua's dominant performance against Wallin was a much-needed statement of intent. He showed that he has the power, the skill, and the mental fortitude to overcome adversity and reclaim his place at the top of the heavyweight division. He boxed with controlled aggression, using his jab to set up his powerful right hand and keeping Wallin at bay with his superior footwork. Most importantly, he showed that he has learned from his past mistakes and is once again willing to take calculated risks in the ring.

This victory is just the first step in Joshua's journey back to the top. Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Joshua will likely fight Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF heavyweight title now that Deontay Wilder lost to Joshua Parker. Joshua's plans all along were to become a three-time heavyweight champion and after tonight's performance, he is certainly on track to make that a possibility in 2024.