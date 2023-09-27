The new La Ilusión skinline was added to League of Legends Patch 13.19, with skins for Nidalee, Renata Glasc (+ Prestige), Ziggs, Qiyana, Draven, and Gnar available as soon as September 27th, 2023 at 23:00 CEST.

This skinline is inspired by the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead, and separates the champions in it into two halves: the Eidola Vida and Eidola Muerte. The former are phantoms who continue to receive familial love, while the latter lack it in the afterlife.

La Ilusión Skins

The La Ilusion skins are part of the Sueño de Vida skin universe.

“The Eidola Vida were once mortal but, upon death, were reborn as spirits of life from their families' love. The Eidola Muerte were forgotten souls who, in death, roamed the afterlife until they found their own makeshift families. Both sides cannot be seen, only felt through their Ardor: magical flames that either help cultivate life or extinguish it.”

Prestige La Ilusión Renata Glasc – 125 Mythic Essence

“From fashion model to maven, Renata owns one of the largest fashion houses showing at the Gala. After all this time, enough critics have declared her “death” after a poor show that she wears the label proudly, invigorating the spirit of her company and makeshift family. In the end, only she controls the threads of life and death, on the runway at least.”

La Ilusión Renata Glasc – 1350 RP

“In a life filled with forced relationships, death freed Renata to form the family she always wanted. As the Enterprise Family's founder, the bond between members doesn't come from any sense of familial warmth but from honest calculation. As for her work, Renata looks at society and pulls whatever deathly strings she needs to make things more ‘efficient.'”

La Ilusión Draven – 1350 RP

“Draven always dreamed of going out in a blaze of glory during his daredevil act, but when he got his wish, nobody was around to savor it. Only slightly humbler as an Eidola Muerte, Draven's found his kin within the Ego Family and spends his time spotting other glory hounds among the living, using his manipulative Ardor powers to send them off in style.”

La Ilusión Gnar – 1350 RP

“Abandoned to the streets, Gnar spent years scraping by, snarling at his misfortune, until he was found by a gentle orphaned girl. What started as simple gifts of food blossomed into a loving friendship, only for Gnar to suddenly fall ill and pass. Because of their familial love, Gnar now returns as an Eidola Vida, ready to protect his family from danger.”

La Ilusión Nidalee – 1350 RP

“A jaguar leader of her own pack, Nidalee was both feared and respected by her neighboring humans. When she fell to a group of hunters for protecting her family, the shared love not just from her pack, but from her neighbors, reincarnated Nidalee as an Eidola Vida. With the power to assume both jaguar and human form now, she watches over her kin from afar.”

La Ilusión Qiyana – 1350 RP

“Qiyana was a prodigiously self-centered athlete, but after dying during a championship match without warning, her family's love-stricken grief transformed her into an Eidola Vida. Still ashamed of her failure, Qiyana realizes her family never cared about what she did, only who she was. Filled with their love, she's ready to watch over them until the end.”

La Ilusión Ziggs – 1350 RP

“Driven mad by no longer remembering anything of who or what he was when he was alive, Ziggs and his Eidola Muerte family wander the world sowing chaos. Whether it's lobbing Ardor to weaken a building pylon or lighting a destructive thought in someone's mind like a brushfire, there is no reason behind his madness, only whatever catches his cool blue eyes.”

La Ilusión skins for Nidalee, Renata Glasc (+ Prestige), Ziggs, Qiyana, Draven, and Gnar will be available on September 27th, 2023 at 23:00 CEST.