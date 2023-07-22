Wayne Rooney‘s DC United has taken swift action in response to racism allegations within their team, suspending two players, Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha, reported by goal.com. The MLS side made the announcement, citing “possible violations of league policy,” but did not elaborate on the specific reason behind each player's suspension.

However, according to a report by The Athletic, sources indicate that the suspension stems from an incident during a recent training session. It is alleged that Taxi Fountas made a racist comment directed at Nigel Robertha, which resulted in a physical altercation between the two players.

This is not the first time Fountas has faced accusations of using racial slurs. Last season, Inter Miami made a similar allegation against him. While MLS deemed the allegation credible, no action was taken due to the lack of direct proof.

Fountas has been a key player for DC United this season, contributing six goals in 17 games. On the other hand, Robertha has served as a backup striker, making seven appearances and scoring one goal.

DC United has promptly reported the matter to the League Office, and MLS is currently gathering all available information to investigate the incident further.

With both players suspended, it is unlikely that they will feature in the upcoming Leagues Cup clash against Montreal on Thursday. The situation has put a spotlight on the issue of racism in sports and underscores the importance of addressing such matters swiftly and decisively.

The soccer community and fans alike will be closely monitoring the developments surrounding this incident, hoping for a just resolution and a firm stance against any form of racism in the sport.