Wayne Rooney, the iconic former Manchester United and England striker, has playfully suggested that Harry Kane is being held as a “prisoner” at Tottenham Hotspur amid ongoing speculation about his future, reported by goal.com.

In an interview with The Athletic, Wayne Rooney made the light-hearted comment, indicating that Kane's desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur is evident, and he believes the England captain would be an excellent addition to his former club, Manchester United.“I thought it was time to go last season and he stayed,” Rooney remarked. “Harry’s probably feeling that and knows there are trophies out there for him to win. He has done everything he can for that to try and be at Tottenham. Now probably is right for him to move on and it looks like he’s ready for that as well, but we know Tottenham can be quite difficult at times.”

Speculation about Kane's future has been rampant throughout the summer, with various clubs at home and abroad expressing interest in signing the prolific striker. Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the 29-year-old.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Kane faces a crucial decision that will shape the rest of his career. At this stage of his career, it is imperative for the England international to make the right move in order to fulfill his ambitions and win trophies.

As the transfer window progresses, fans and pundits eagerly await Harry Kane's decision on his future. The talented striker's next move will undoubtedly have significant implications for both his personal success and the fortunes of the club he ultimately chooses.