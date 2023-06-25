DC United manager Wayne Rooney has dismissed any speculation linking his former Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard with a move to the club, reported by goal.com.

Lingard, who is currently a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the season, had been linked with a potential move to Washington. However, Rooney has made it clear that he has “no interest” in signing Lingard, shutting down the rumors surrounding a potential reunion.

When asked about the speculation, Wayne Rooney told reporters, “The Jesse Lingard [rumor]? I don't know where that has come from. From my point of view, we have no interest in signing him.”

Lingard's career has faced a decline in recent years, and despite previously signing a lucrative deal worth up to a reported £150,000 per week at Forest, he only made 20 appearances last season. While Lingard has been taking the news of his release in stride, enjoying multiple post-season holidays including a recent trip to Los Angeles, his focus now turns to finding a new club.

Although DC United is not in the picture for Lingard's future, the former England international has been linked with other potential destinations. Leicester City and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are among the clubs rumored to be interested in securing his services.

As Lingard aims to secure a new club this summer, it remains to be seen where he will ultimately end up. With DC United ruled out of the equation by Rooney's firm response, Lingard will continue to explore his options in the hopes of reigniting his career elsewhere.