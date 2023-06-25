In a significant transfer development, Inter Milan has set a price tag of €50 million for their star goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is attracting interest from Manchester United. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing as United seeks to secure the services of the highly sought-after Cameroon international, reported by goal.com.

With David de Gea‘s future uncertain, United is actively looking for a suitable replacement, and Onana has emerged as a top target. The goalkeeper previously worked under United's current manager, Erik ten Hag, during their time together at Ajax, and the Dutch tactician is eager to reunite with the talented shot-stopper at Old Trafford. The Red Devils see Onana as a worthy successor to De Gea, who has been a long-serving figure for the club.

However, United faces competition from their Premier League rivals, Chelsea, who are also in pursuit of the former Ajax player. Both clubs are seeking reinforcements across various positions as they aim to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. Chelsea's interest in Onana further intensifies the race for his signature.

As the transfer saga unfolds, United is determined to complete multiple signings before their first pre-season match against Leeds United on July 12. The club's management is actively working to secure the necessary reinforcements and build a competitive squad for the upcoming campaign.

The demand of €50 million plus add-ons from Inter Milan highlights the value they place on Onana's abilities and potential. It remains to be seen whether United will meet the asking price or negotiate further to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for all parties involved.

With the transfer window in full swing, the next few weeks will be crucial as United and Chelsea continue their pursuit of Andre Onana. Football fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of this intriguing transfer battle as the two Premier League giants vie for the services of the highly talented goalkeeper.