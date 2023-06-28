DC Studios has announced their Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the newest adaptation of the classic comic “Superman: Legacy.” David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the roles in the James Gunn-directed film.

The characters are based on originators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster but the film will be based on Gunn's screenplay.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Peter Safran said earlier this year when he and Gunn unveiled what DC has planned for the future per Variety. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

Corenswet's breakout performance was in Netflix's “The Politician.” He's since been in “Pearl” from A24, and will play opposite of Natalie Portman in Apple’s upcoming film “The Lady In The Lake.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brosnahan is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner known for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Her breakout role was also with Netflix but in “House of Cards.” She recently starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Lionsgate’s “The Courier.”

Gunn spoke on how close Superman is to who is in real life.

“I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am,” Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter in April for a cover story. “He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

“Superman: Legacy” has a release date of July 11, 2025, with Gunn expecting to film early next year.