Those attempting to follow the plans for a third Wonder Woman in the DCU are likely very confused. The status of the Gal Gadot-led film have only gotten more confusing with a new James Gunn, Peter Safran update.

Last night, Collider reported that Gunn and Safran are not developing Wonder Woman 3 for their DCU.

This is confusing, as Gadot recently said that Gunn and Safran said that the three would develop Wonder Woman 3 together. However, Variety threw cold water on that — confirming that Wonder Woman 3 is not in the cards for the DCU.

Furthermore, in a new profile from Flaunt, Gadot said, “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I'm quoting: ‘You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell.”

But it appears that Gadot was mistaken and that the DCU will not feature her character. James Gunn and Peter Safran are likely looking to hit refresh on their new universe, and there will likely be limited holdovers from the previous regime (including Gadot).

Gal Gadot has been a fixture in the DCU since her introduction in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She starred in two Wonder Woman solo films and would go on to have uncredited cameos in both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash (it'd be a shame if the latter is her final appearance in the franchise). Outside of her work as the superhero, Gadot starred in the Fast & Furious franchise (recently returning), Red Notice, and Death on the Nile. Her latest film, Heart of Stone, dropped on Netflix today.