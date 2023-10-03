Now that the WGA strike is over, James Gunn is back writing. The DCU head provided an exciting update for the second season of the John Cena-led Peacemaker series.

On October 2, Gunn posted a video from the set of Peacemaker. The video saw Cena playing “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the piano when the cameras were not rolling. One user, @dramaturgicallyspeaking, commented, “SEASON 2 PLEASE.”

Gunn responded, “Writing it now.”

By the looks of it, Peacemaker Season 2 could be coming sooner than later. The first season of the DCU show premiered in January 2022, so a second season has been a long time coming.

The show serves as a spin-off for the titular character, which John Cena first played in The Suicide Squad. Gunn's first directorial outing in the DCU (formerly DCEU) was The Suicide Squad — not to be confused with 2016's Suicide Squad. Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick also starred in the series. Gunn created and wrote all eight episodes of the show. He also directed five of the episodes.

James Gunn may be steering the DCU ship, but he first gained notoriety for his MCU work. Prior to the MCU work he did, Gunn wrote the live-action Scooby-Doo movies and Zack Snyder's remake of Dawn of the Dead. His directorial debut came in 2006 with Slither, and he'd go on to direct Super in 2010.

Guardians of the Galaxy further putt Gunn on the map. He would direct all three entries in the MCU series along with its holiday special. Coming up, he will write and direct the DCU's first film under his regime, Superman: Legacy.