De’Aaron Fox delivered 14 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Kings to a 113-107 comeback win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Trailing 103-94 with under five minutes left, the Kings surged ahead, outscoring the 76ers 19-4 in the closing 4:41.

Fox scored 35 points on 13-of-16 shooting to lead the Sacramento Kings (15-19) secure their second consecutive victory under Mike Brown's replacement, interim coach Doug Christie after breaking a six-game losing streak. Fox’s performance marked the first time a Kings player had scored 35 or more points with a field goal percentage over 80% in a game since Kevin Martin in 2008.

Philadelphia maintained the lead for most of the game, but the Kings stayed within striking distance, never allowing the contest to slip away. Sacramento briefly led 23-22 with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter.

The Sacramento Kings locking down the Philadelphia 76ers during the clutch

The Kings locked down defensively by securing eight consecutive stops after the 76ers hit 107 points. Sacramento's defense was relentless throughout the night, pressuring Philadelphia's ball handlers, clogging the passing lanes, and using deflections to disrupt the offense, creating a chaotic atmosphere on that side of the floor.

Malik Monk also made key plays down the stretch, helping the Sacramento Kings rally for a dramatic victory over the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, securing a morale-boosting win for the hosts.

Monk made a crucial goaltended layup with 33.8 seconds left to break the tie, then stole the ball from Paul George just seven seconds later. He finished the sequence by joining DeMar DeRozan to seal the win with four key free throws.

George led the 76ers with 30 points, while Tyrese Maxey contributed 27 in Joel Embiid's 20th absence of the season. The 76ers broke a 57-all tie at halftime and held a lead for much of the second half, even going up by as many as 10 points in the final period. They were ahead 107-98 with 3:34 remaining before the Kings scored the rest of the game’s points to complete their comeback.

De'Aaron Fox leading the late Kings rally

De’Aaron Fox ignited the comeback with a floater, then Malik Monk sank two free throws, and Keon Ellis added a 3-pointer. A basket from DeMar DeRozan tied the score at 107 with one minute left.

Maxey missed a close-range jumper that could have given the 76ers the lead, allowing Monk to drive past the Philadelphia defense for the go-ahead basket, giving the Kings their first lead since the opening minute of the third quarter.

Domantas Sabonis grabbed a game-high 21 rebounds, adding 17 points and leading the game with seven assists.

Monk finished with 20 points, DeRozan added 18, and Trey Lyles contributed 12 for Sacramento, which moved to 2-1 under interim coach Doug Christie.

Eric Gordon scored 14 points, Caleb Martin added 12, and Andre Drummond chipped in 10, along with a team-high nine rebounds, for the 76ers, who dropped to 7-13 in games without Embiid.

De'Aaron Fox's uncertain future

Fox is in the fourth year of his five-year, $163 million contract and will make $37 million next season. As a key figure for the Sacramento Kings, he has remained a foundational piece, but the team has struggled to create a consistently strong contender around him. While Fox and Domantas Sabonis have formed a dynamic duo that raised playoff hopes, their combined efforts have not yet led to lasting postseason success.

The Kings’ speedy guard could be on his way out of Sacramento. Despite standout individual performances, such as averages of 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season, the Kings have not provided him with the necessary depth and talent to compete at an elite level. This lack of progress has led Fox to explore the possibility of continuing his career elsewhere.

Fox's choice not to sign an extension with the Kings has reportedly caught the attention of several teams around the league. Rumored contenders for his services include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

If traded, Fox has the potential to be a transformative player for any team that acquires him, and his move could be the key to unlocking the success he's been striving for. For the Kings, it's yet another chapter in their ongoing effort to build a lasting championship contender.