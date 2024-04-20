Behaviour Interactive has recently announced plans to revert specific gameplay changes to The Twins, a popular Killer duo in the multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight. This decision follows community feedback that recent enhancements had made these characters overwhelmingly powerful, disrupting the game’s balance.
Behaviour Interactive Revises The Twins' Gameplay
The Twins, consisting of the conjoined characters Charlotte and Victor, are unique in Dead by Daylight’s roster. Known for their dual-character mechanics, players control Charlotte for chasing and capturing, while Victor can detach and pounce on unsuspecting Survivors. This complex playstyle has traditionally appealed to more experienced players seeking a challenging Killer experience.
Originally, The Twins were well-regarded for their balance between difficulty and effectiveness. However, a previous update adjusted Victor’s abilities significantly. Victor was given the capability to latch onto downed Survivors, preventing them from moving to the injured state for an extended time. This change led to numerous complaints from the player community, suggesting that it made The Twins too formidable and less fun to play against.
Here is the offical update for The Twins in Dead by Daylight after player feedback from the PTB:
Victor will not latch onto Survivors who are put into the dying state.
Victor will once again latch onto Survivors who are injured by his pounce.
Charlotte will not gain Haste when… pic.twitter.com/oaylRsqoSB
— ɢʀᴀᴠᴇ (@GraveDBD) April 18, 2024
Responding to these concerns, Behaviour Interactive decided to roll back these specific changes. Victor will no longer keep Survivors in a downed state; instead, his attack will now leave them injured. This adjustment aims to provide Survivors more opportunities to escape and recover, which is intended to enhance the gameplay experience for all players.
Recent Tweaks To The Twins Aim to Enhance Fair Play
Additionally, the recent boost to Charlotte’s movement speed, activated when Victor successfully attaches to a Survivor, will be removed. The removal of this speed bonus is designed to prevent excessively easy captures, thus maintaining a more equitable challenge for Survivor players trying to evade the Killer duo.
Despite these reversions, some of the latest updates to The Twins will remain. These include quicker transitions between controlling Charlotte and Victor, which are meant to preserve the unique and challenging aspects of playing as these characters while ensuring the gameplay remains balanced.
The adjustments to The Twins are part of Behaviour Interactive’s ongoing efforts to balance the gameplay dynamics in Dead by Daylight, which has cultivated a dedicated fan base since its release in 2016. By continually refining gameplay and addressing player feedback, the developers aim to maintain an engaging and fair playing environment.
Dead by Daylight Continues To Evolve Through Player Feedback
Dead by Daylight is known not only for its distinctive gameplay and thematic depth but also for the developers' proactive engagement with its community. Regular updates, including new characters, themed events, and balance tweaks, help keep the game fresh and responsive to player needs.
The planned changes for The Twins are set to be implemented in the upcoming game patch, with assurances from Behaviour Interactive that they will keep monitoring both the impact of these changes and ongoing player feedback. This approach demonstrates the developers’ commitment to a balanced game and their commitment to adapting to community input to enhance player experience.
For the fans and players of Dead by Daylight, these adjustments signify the game's dynamic nature and the developers' dedication to fairness and continuous improvement. As the game evolves, players can expect further modifications and enhancements, ensuring that Dead by Daylight remains an exciting and equitable game for both new and seasoned players.
Dead By Daylight Update Full List Of Patch Notes
For a comprehensive understanding of the latest gameplay modifications, the full list of patch notes provides detailed insights into each change. Below, you can find the complete rundown of adjustments made to Dead by Daylight, ensuring you're fully up to date with all the tweaks and enhancements.
The Twins
- [REVERTED] Victor no longer latches onto Survivors who are put into the dying state.
- [REVERTED] Victor once again latches onto Survivors who are injured by his pounce.
- [REVERTED] Charlotte no longer gains Haste when Victor is latched onto a Survivor.
The Blight
- [CHANGED] Summoning Stone Addon – this will increase the initial rush duration by 0.5s (was 1s)
- [CHANGED] Soul Chemical Addon – this increases the initial Rush speed by 5% down from 10% on the PTB
Decisive Strike
- [REMOVED] Decisive Strike no longer has a new animation.
Ultimate Weapon
- [REVERTED] Affected Survivors will once again scream instead of having their aura revealed.
- [CHANGE] Now affects Survivors within 32m of the locker (previously inside the Killer’s Terror Radius).
