Dead by Daylight just released a teaser for its upcoming Alien chapter, hinting that the new killer will be the Xenomorph from the franchise.

Behaviour Interactive also uploaded the teaser on their Twitter account, which had the following caption:

The suffocating silence of outer space pushes resolve beyond its limits.

Dead by Daylight: Alien. Coming soon.

The teaser itself is pretty simple. It shows off a spaceship from the Aliens franchise. This is likely the map that will arrive in the latest chapter. It then shows the chapter’s title, Alien, before cutting to black. Afterward, it shows the Xenomorph’s head turning toward the camera, before letting off a scream and lunging forward. They then announced at the end of the teaser that we will be getting more information about the upcoming chapter on August 8, 2023. Note that this is not the release date for the new chapter, but either a full trailer reveal or a livestream.

Although the reveal isn’t for another week, some players are already speculating as to the contents of the upcoming chapter. Of course, it’s fairly obvious that the chapter will contain the Xenomorph as its newest killer. Its powers could revolve either around its physical strength, utilizing pounces and its long tail, or it could utilize the well-known facehuggers.

As for a survivor, the Year 8 Roadmap for Dead By Daylight states that the August chapter will also introduce a new survivor. Some people are speculating that the new survivor is Ellen Ripley, although, as mentioned above there’s no information available yet. As for a map, there is a huge chance that there will be one as well. Fans seem to believe that it would be the USCSS Nostromo, which is the ship from the original Alien movie back in 1979.

Again, these are all just speculations at the moment. We will have to wait until the August 8, 2023 reveal for more confirmed information.

That’s all the information we have about Dead by Daylight’s upcoming chapter which includes a new killer, the Xenomorph, and likely a new survivor and map. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.