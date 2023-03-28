Succession had a big weekend with its record-breaking premiere of its fourth (and final) season on March 26, and while some actors may look for work after it’s over, one of the stars has just been cast in one of Marvel’s biggest upcoming projects, Deadpool 3.

Deadline has reported that Matthew Macfadyen has joined the cast of the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3 — a sequel to 2018’s Deadpool 2. Macfadyen is most known for his leading role in Succession as Tom but has also had roles in Pride & Prejudice and Death at a Funeral. It was his performance in Succession Season 3, however, that was critically-acclaimed and led to him winning both an Emmy and BAFTA for best supporting actor in a drama.

Matthew Macfadyen joins an already loaded cast consisting of Ryan Reynolds and Emma Corrin. It will also feature the long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Shawn Levy, who recently directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, takes over the reins as director of the third installment following in the footsteps of Tim Miller and David Leitch.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Deadpool 3 also marks the first appearance of Deadpool in the MCU since Deadpool 2 was released before the Fox-Disney merger, meaning that Marvel Studios will have a hand in the creative process. Very little about the plot itself is known at this point, but filming is expected to begin this May, according to an interview director Shawn Levy did with Collider last year.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on Nov. 8, 2024.