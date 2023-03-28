The fourth and final season of Succession made its debut on Sunday night and brought in its biggest first-night audience to date.

The Succession Season 4 premiere drew 2.3 viewers, according to Nielsen and first-party streaming data from HBO. That figure surpasses the previous record of 1.7 million, held by the Season 3 finale way back in December 2021. For reference, this record-breaking premiere is a higher first-night audience figure than that of Season 2 of The White Lotus (1.5 million).

HBO has been on a tear as of late, with other recent shows The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria drawing even bigger premiere audiences than the fourth season of Succession.

But HBO isn’t the only show in town, as other streaming services have also been setting gaudy numbers. Take Showtime’s Yellowjackets, for example, which saw its Season 2 premiere set a series-high mark in viewers last week.

Succession Season 4 follows up right after the Season 3 finale, which ended on a cliffhanger. The official logline reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The fourth season features the returns of series staples such as Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin.

Succession Season 4 premiered last week on HBO and will release episodes every Sunday.