Deandre Ayton sends uninspiring PSA announcement to Suns nation

Deandre Ayton’s passion for playing in Phoenix has been questioned as of late. He revealed on Tuesday that he and Suns head coach Monty Williams have not spoke since Game 7 of the playoffs. And Suns fans will be left feeling rather uninspired after seeing Deandre Ayton’s PSA announcement.

Deandre Ayton doing promo reads for the upcoming season 😬 (via @BALLYSPORTSAZ)pic.twitter.com/LwKRWFe7B1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 27, 2022

“We are back for revenge,” Deandre Ayton said. “This is not a play-play thing. This is a PSA announcement. To all the people in the valley. Dominayton out.”

It is possible that was Deandre Ayton’s best attempt at pumping up Phoenix fans. But it sure it did not appear that way.

The Suns’ big man did previously state that he’s happy to be back with the Suns and plans on putting in work for the organization.

“When I’m in-between those lines now I just work. I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent. I’m just here to work, man.”

The Suns have the talent to be one of the best teams in basketball. Devin Booker has established himself as a superstar, while Chris Paul is the best floor general in the NBA. But it won’t matter if they can’t get their chemistry issues worked out. The Suns need Deandre Ayton fully engaged, and for him and Monty Williams to workout their lingering beef.

Ayton is arguably the best center in the game not named Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him with the Suns.