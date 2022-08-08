DeAndre Hopkins has clearly proven to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The five-time Pro-Bowler has elite hands and is one of the best route-runners in the game. He has been one of the top-ranked wider receivers from a fantasy perspective for several years. However, this year has some unique circumstances that complicate the Cardinals’ wide receiver’s outlook.

About three months ago it was announced that DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for six games for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old reportedly violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy for what Hopkins claimed were trace amounts of Ostarine found in his system. While he has been vocal that he did not internally take anything and that he still hopes to get the suspension reduced, Hopkins will not be able to suit up for a full season this year which limits his fantasy potential. It also seems a near certainty at this point that the suspension will not be reduced.

DeAndre Hopkins’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Looking at his fantasy rankings this year, DeAndre Hopkins is considered the 39th-ranked wide receiver according to Fantasypros. He has an averaged draft position around the late 80s to early 90s which makes him about a 7th or 8th round pick. This is a notable drop from his usual draft position but should not be surprising.

While the suspension has carried the bulk of the concern, there may be other reasons for Hopkins’ drop as well. The Cardinals made news on draft night by trading their first-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Marquis “Hollywood” Brown. The former Baltimore standout was Lamar Jackson’s main target last season and tallied over 1000 yards receiving. The speedster will step into the top wide receiver role during Hopkins’ absence and many are concerned about this potentially lasting. Brown also was recently arrested for criminal speeding so there is a chance he is forced to miss some time to start the season as well. AJ Green was also brought in this offseason and is sure to eat up some targets.

It is also worth noting that DeAndre Hopkins will be coming back from an MCL tear that occurred in Week 14 last year. He has stated that the recovery process is going great and that he will be more than ready to go once the suspension is over but this is still a storyline to watch. Prior to last year, Hopkins had played at least 15 games in every season as a pro. However, this changed in 2021 as he battled hamstring issues prior to the MCL tear. These types of issues are always a concern as players age especially considering how reliant wide receivers are on their cutting abilities and quick-twitch movements.

While there are a variety of legitimate concerns surrounding Hopkins, it feels as if the perceptions have swung too negative on the top wide receiver. He has had over 1000 yards receiving in six of his nine seasons in the NFL and led the league in touchdowns in 2017. The Clemson product is an impressive blend of skill and athleticism and still has a few years of high-level production ahead of him. If Hopkins can come back this season completely healthy, he could be a candidate for outperforming his draft slot by a major margin- even with the time missed.

Rather than being a must-target player like usual, Hopkins is more of a situational fantasy target this year. If your team has solid wide receivers than can survive for 6 weeks before his return, he would be a great addition in the middle rounds. Given how far his draft slot has fallen this is certainly a possibility. If you are looking for an every-week starting wide receiver you are better off passing on Hopkins.

There is a great deal of risk and reward measurement that comes with fantasy football. But it should be considered that the risks are overshadowing what a special talent DeAndre Hopkins is. Injuries slowed down his production last year, but he has been healthy and productive throughout the rest of his career. It is rare you can get a consensus top wide receiver talent at such a late round even considering the issues. It is surprising to see him labeled as such a high-risk high-reward guy, as this should not be the case with his draft slot. The Cardinals have made some notable win-now moves this offseason and have their intentions on contending. Hopkins is sure to be a major part of this and is still set to play a key role this season.