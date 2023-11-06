Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid voiced his frustration with his team's horrific start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

Many had Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders entering the 2023-24 NHL season. In fact, McDavid and the Oilers themselves talked about their expectation of contending for the Stanley Cup in the offseason. However, things have not gone to plan for them to start the new year.

McDavid spoke with the media following his team's latest loss to the Nashville Predators. One reporter asked him what was frustrating about this poor start. And the Edmonton star was rather blunt in his response.

“It is just death by a thousand cuts, that is what it feels like,” Connor McDavid said, via NHL.com. “One mistake and it costs us, and another little mistake and it just snowballs. It is tough to chase games.”

“Our struggles are all over the rink,” McDavid continued, via NHL.com. “That is what you get when you are 2-7-1. There seem to be struggles all over the ice.”

The Oilers have yet to win a game at Rogers Place in front of their home fans. In fact, their only “home” victory in the 2023-24 season came outdoors. They defeated the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium in the Heritage Classic.

Edmonton is already looking up at the majority of the Pacific Division in the standings. They are seventh place right now, trailing the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights by 18 points. Connor McDavid stressed to reporters that the next 10 games are crucial as they look to keep things from getting worse.

Edmonton's next game comes on Monday when they face the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers have played the Canucks twice already this year, losing both games. In fact, one of those losses was an 8-1 rout to start the season. Let's see if the Oilers can avenge that loss on Monday and begin to right the ship.