By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is getting a movie adaptation, although the plot may not be the same as the game’s.

In an exclusive from Deadline, Hideo Kojima’s Kojima productions, as well as Barbarian Executive Producer Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios, is working together to make the Death Stranding movie adaptation. The film’s financing will come from Hammerstone Studios, with Kojima and Lebovici producing the movie under their respective companies. Kojima Productions US and Allan Ungar will also serve as the movie’s Executive Producers.

We don’t know much yet about the movie’s plot. However, there is a chance that it will be a new story altogether. Deadline mentioned that the adaptation will have new elements and characters from within the Death Stranding universe. We also don’t know who the writers and directors are, but we do know that it is currently under development and on the fast track.

Kojima had this to say about the adaptation:

I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.

Lebovici added his thoughts on the movie

We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation. Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic “Hideo Kojima” production.

Kojima actually mentioned in a previous interview that his next project will be “like a new medium“, with the ability to turn the movie and game industry around if it succeeds. We don’t know if he was referring to this movie adaptation or the teased project with Elle Fanning. Whichever it is, we need to get ready. If my recent playthrough of Death Stranding is any indication, we’re definitely in for a wild ride.

That's all of the information we have about the Death Stranding movie.