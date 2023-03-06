Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been featuring various Pokemon in Tera Raid Battles. We’ve seen numerous starter Pokemon featured from previous generations and we are getting another coming soon. Decidueye is coming to Pokemon Tera Raid Battle and we are all ready to battle and catch this favored grass and bird type Pokemon.
Decidueye Tera Raid Battle Details
There are not many details yet as to when Decidueye will make its appearance in the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, we know for a fact that you can only catch one per save file, and will only be available for a limited-time run. What we have confirmed through the help of @Seribii.net’s information is that Decidueye is a 7 Star Tera Raid Battle and will have a Flying Tera type as well as the Mightiest Mark.
Decidueye is normally weak against flying-type attacks, receiving 2x damage but since its Tera type is flying-type, it lessens the impact on this Pokemon. If you’re going to battle and catch it, it is best to use ghost-type, fire-type, ice-type, and dark-type attacks since it
Should I Participate in this Tera Raid Battle?
Decidueye is one of the strongest starters to date and there are a lot of reasons why you should participate in this battle. Besides the loot that you will get from finishing the raid, you will also get a dependable attacker for your team. Decidueye has a great moveset that is effective against several meta Pokemon in the current Ranked Battle Series.
If you’re still considering partaking in this Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, we’ve listed down Decidueye’s base stats below:
HP: 78
Attack: 107
Defense: 75
Sp. Atk: 100
Sp. Def: 100
Speed: 70
Total: 530
Decidueye’s moveset is particularly great as it provides an array of damage output attacks and status condition attacks as well.
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Category
|Power
|Accuracy
|1
|Phantom Force
|Ghost
|Physical
|90
|100%
|1
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Special
|130
|90%
|1
|U-Turn
|Bug
|Physical
|70
|100%
|1
|Spite
|Ghost
|Status
|–
|100%
|1
|Tackle
|Normal
|Physical
|40
|100%
|1
|Growl
|Normal
|Status
|–
|100%
|1
|Leafage
|Grass
|Physical
|40
|100%
|1
|Astonish
|Ghost
|Physical
|30
|100%
|Learned upon evolving
|Spirit Shackle
|Ghost
|Physical
|80
|100%
|9
|Peck
|Flying
|Physical
|35
|100%
|12
|Shadow Sneak
|Ghost
|Physical
|40
|100%
|15
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|Physical
|55
|95%
|20
|Synthesis
|Grass
|Status
|–
|–
|25
|Pluck
|Flying
|Physical
|60
|100%
|30
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Status
|–
|–
|37
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Physical
|70
|100%
|44
|Leaf Blade
|Grass
|Physical
|90
|100%
|51
|Feather Dance
|Flying
|Status
|–
|100%
|58
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|Physical
|120
|100%
Of course, we’ll update you when more information about the Tera Raid Battle details is out! More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to check in from time to time!
Best of luck, Trainers!