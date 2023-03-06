Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been featuring various Pokemon in Tera Raid Battles. We’ve seen numerous starter Pokemon featured from previous generations and we are getting another coming soon. Decidueye is coming to Pokemon Tera Raid Battle and we are all ready to battle and catch this favored grass and bird type Pokemon.

Decidueye Tera Raid Battle Details

There are not many details yet as to when Decidueye will make its appearance in the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, we know for a fact that you can only catch one per save file, and will only be available for a limited-time run. What we have confirmed through the help of @Seribii.net’s information is that Decidueye is a 7 Star Tera Raid Battle and will have a Flying Tera type as well as the Mightiest Mark.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye. Details being added @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/nzX1G10AZy — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 6, 2023

Decidueye is normally weak against flying-type attacks, receiving 2x damage but since its Tera type is flying-type, it lessens the impact on this Pokemon. If you’re going to battle and catch it, it is best to use ghost-type, fire-type, ice-type, and dark-type attacks since it

Should I Participate in this Tera Raid Battle?

Decidueye is one of the strongest starters to date and there are a lot of reasons why you should participate in this battle. Besides the loot that you will get from finishing the raid, you will also get a dependable attacker for your team. Decidueye has a great moveset that is effective against several meta Pokemon in the current Ranked Battle Series.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you’re still considering partaking in this Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, we’ve listed down Decidueye’s base stats below:

HP: 78

Attack: 107

Defense: 75

Sp. Atk: 100

Sp. Def: 100

Speed: 70

Total: 530

Decidueye’s moveset is particularly great as it provides an array of damage output attacks and status condition attacks as well.

Level Move Type Category Power Accuracy 1 Phantom Force Ghost Physical 90 100% 1 Leaf Storm Grass Special 130 90% 1 U-Turn Bug Physical 70 100% 1 Spite Ghost Status – 100% 1 Tackle Normal Physical 40 100% 1 Growl Normal Status – 100% 1 Leafage Grass Physical 40 100% 1 Astonish Ghost Physical 30 100% Learned upon evolving Spirit Shackle Ghost Physical 80 100% 9 Peck Flying Physical 35 100% 12 Shadow Sneak Ghost Physical 40 100% 15 Razor Leaf Grass Physical 55 95% 20 Synthesis Grass Status – – 25 Pluck Flying Physical 60 100% 30 Nasty Plot Dark Status – – 37 Sucker Punch Dark Physical 70 100% 44 Leaf Blade Grass Physical 90 100% 51 Feather Dance Flying Status – 100% 58 Brave Bird Flying Physical 120 100%

Of course, we’ll update you when more information about the Tera Raid Battle details is out! More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to check in from time to time!

Best of luck, Trainers!