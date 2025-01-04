DeSean Jackson appears to have received significant endorsements in his campaign to become the head coach of Delaware State. On December 26th, news of DeSean Jackson being a candidate for the open vacancy at Delaware State stunned the college football world. Talks quickly progressed and he was officially named the head coach of the institution a day later on December 27th.

Per Skip Bayless on his eponymous podcast, Lil Wayne indicated to him that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders sealed the deal for Jackson's arrival at the HBCU.

“ But for me, the clincher was that Wayne was told that two men had gotten in touch with the powers that be at Delaware State and had closed this deal by vouching for DeSean. Those two men, Andy Reid and Deion Sanders.”

Deion Sanders is prominent within coaching circles for his success at both Jackson State and Colorado. He is seen as the modern-day standard for players-turned-coaches and started his career in HBCU football like Jackson is doing now. Andy Reid and Jackson have a connection that was forged during both of their days with the Philiadelphia Eagles.

In a statement released by Delaware State, Reid spoke highly of Jackson's potential as a coach.

“DeSean is like a son to me – a fierce competitor on the field, without rival, and a quality leader off of it,” said Reid. “I could not be more supportive of his desire to coach Division I football and would stake my career on his success at Delaware State University. We are bound at the hip and are forever family. I cannot wait to see where he takes the University and where the University takes him. This is a win-win for everyone, particularly the young men that get to learn from him and the incredible staff he will assemble – many football aficionados who have been with him since the very beginning.”

Jackson has started his tenure strong, hitting the recruiting trail heavily and even landing a commitment from Antonio Gates Jr., the son of NFL legend Antonio Gates.