Although DeSean Jackson was officially named Delaware State's head coach last week, he’s already making waves on the recruiting trail. Jackson and the Hornets already landed Jackson State running back Kobe Boykin. Now, he's secured a commitment from a former four-star wide receiver who is the son of an NFL star.

Michigan State wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. will be joining Jackson's growing Delaware State roster, adding a key weapon to an offensive attack that promises to be explosive in a run-heavy Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). He announced his decision to transfer via Instagram.

“I had to kick the door Fr,” he said on the post announcing his move.

Gates Jr., a standout 4-star recruit from Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan, was ranked as one of the nation's top wide receiver prospects by ESPN, 247Sports, and On3. He dominated in high school, finishing his senior year with 55 receptions for 925 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning first-team all-state honors. Gates Jr. began his college career at Michigan State, redshirting in 2022. During the 2023 season, he appeared in 12 games, tallying five catches for 82 yards and one touchdown. His season highlight was a 45-yard touchdown against Richmond, which marked Michigan State's longest-scoring pass play of the year.

Gates Jr. is the son of NFL legend Antonio Gates Sr., widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. An eight-time Pro Bowler and current Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, Gates Sr. set the NFL record for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end, racking up 116 during his career with the San Diego Chargers. He concluded his remarkable career with 955 receptions, 11,841 yards, and 116 touchdowns.

Gates Jr. is certainly expected to help turn around the fortunes of a struggling Delaware State program. The Hornets have not had a winning season since 2012 and have not won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference since 1991. They are coming off a 1-11 season in 2024, during which they faced one FBS opponent, losing a 35-14 season opener to Hawaii.

DeSean Jackson will be officially introduced as head coach of Delaware State University in a press conference on January 8th.