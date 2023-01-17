Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shocked the college football recently when he announced he was headed to Colorado. It was believed that there were other programs in position to be turned around and make some noise in the college football landscape.

Clearly, Sanders enjoys a challenge. He is not wasting any time either. During the Colorado football program’s first meeting of the offseason, he let his assistant/tight ends coach Tim Brewster set the tone.

“When I say stand tall, I want you bouncing out of your seat. When I say stand tall, get your a** up,” Brewster screamed. “Stand tall. Sit your a** back down. Stand tall.”

The scene inside a Colorado lecture hall was straight out of a boot camp movie.

He then instructs the team to follow after him. “We coming.” “We coming,” the Colorado players said. It apparently was not loud enough and he asked for them to “raise the roof.”

Brewster was one of Sanders’ hiring as he came with him from Jackson State. Prior to taking this tight ends coach job, Brewster was a head coach at the University of Minnesota from 2007-2010. During his time with the Gofers, Minnesota compiled a 15-30 record.

One has to wonder whether Brewster realizes he is a tight ends coach at a Pac-12 college football program that went 1-11 last season? These young men are likely leaving that meeting and heading to class to study, not going overseas into war.

If Deion Sanders is able to turn this program around, it is going to because of his name recognition and the transfer portal. It won’t be by installing a military culture in the state of Colorado, of all places.