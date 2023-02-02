Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes recently had a special visitor on campus, with hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne dropping by to take a look around. Sanders then toured Lil Wayne to the locker room of Colorado football, and boy did it look like a lollipop to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Lil Wayne toured the CU football facilities last night 🐐 “That’s the F*cking Locker Room?”

It’s a new dawn for Colorado football. Hopes are high for the football program with the arrival of Sanders as its head coach. Before taking on the job, Sanders spent time coaching the Jackson State Tigers from 2020 to 2022.

Colorado football is coming off a forgettable 2022 season in which the Buffaloes managed to win just one game and lost 11. Their only win was against the California Golden Bears via overtime in the middle of October at home. Their final game that season was a 63-21 annihilation at the hands of the Utah Utes.

It’s been a while since Colorado football was last viewed as a consistently competitive program. The last time the Buffaloes had back-to-back bowl appearances was in 2004. Since then, Colorado has appeared in only three bowl games, which are few and far apart from each other.

The task of restoring Colorado football’s status as a perennial contender, in the Pac-12 at least, is going to be a tall order for Deion Jackson, but there is no doubt in his mind that he can right the ship for the program. It starts with recruiting and then gradual improvement on the field. All eyes will be on Sanders and Colorado, beginning in the 2023 college football season.