Deion Sanders is addressing Colorado's offensive line issues, hiring Phil Loadholtm out of Oklahoma per a report by Adam Rittenburg of ESPN. Loadholtm is a former NFL offensive lineman and has had stints as an analyst for the Sooners as well as Ole Miss and UCF.

Source: Colorado is hiring Oklahoma analyst Phil Loadholt as offensive line coach, a key hire given the group’s struggles. @BrianHowell33 first reported. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 7, 2023

Deion Sanders alluded to the hire on Thee Pregame Show on Wednesday, saying, “Offensive line position has already been filled and we are straight. Trust me. A guy with plenty of experience, plenty wherewithal, able to communicate to all the kids from top to bottom. Track record is wonderful. Where he derived from is a tremendous Power 5, and I love everything about it. When he interviewed with me, he knocked it out of the park. He’s ready and prepared.”

Loadholtm is a Colorado native, playing middle and high school football in the state. He committed to Colorado out of high school but was unable to enroll due to academic troubles so he went to Garden City Community College before eventually heading to Oklahoma. His stellar play for the Sooners caught the attention of the Vikings, who selected him with the 54th pick in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Vikings until 2015.

No. 1 OT recruit Jordan Seaton has committed to Colorado and has a message for other recruits 👀 “You claim you’re a dog, why you not coming to Colorado? Why you not helping somebody who looks like you?” pic.twitter.com/hqrhsxFQK3 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 7, 2023

The hire of Loadholtm is timely as No. 1 OT recruit Jordan Seaton announced live on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed his commitment to Colorado. The two moves show Sanders and his staff's commitment to changing the fortunes of their offensive line, which game up 54 sacks last season and proved to be one of the bigger issues that plagued the Buffaloes in the closing stretch of the season.